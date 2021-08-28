Kosher foods in Greater New Orleans

New Orleans, LA- Eating kosher food for Jewish people is necessary since their dietary restrictions limited some foods, such as avoiding mixing meat with dairy products.

The English word "kosher" is derived from the Hebrew root "kashér," which means pure, proper, or suitable for consumption. It is based on a law commonly known as "Kashrut," found in the Jewish holy book of the Torah.

Despite that, not every Jewish people observe this dietary pattern. Nonetheless, kosher foods are found all over the world, along with similarly patterned halal food. So, here are three places that served kosher foods around Greater New Orleans.

1.Rimon at Tulane Hillel: Located at 912 Broadway St, Rimon is a kosher restaurant inside the Hillel building on Tulane's campus, dubbed as the only farm-to-table restaurant in New Orleans. The name means pomegranate, which symbolizes wisdom and knowledge in the Jewish tradition.

It serves a vast range of kosher menus, from vegan, gluten-free, and dairy-free menus at lower prices, ranging from $5 to $12.

2. Waffles on Maple Located at 4650 W Esplanade Ave Ste 100 in Metairie, Waffles on Maple gave you a tasty kosher food experience on a plate of waffles.

It has various appetizer and entree choices, from sweet waffles starting at $8.99, savory waffles at $9.99, and crepes beginning from $4.99. It also serves kosher pancakes, breakfast sandwiches, omelets, pizzas, and panini sandwiches at a reasonable price.

3.Dvash Catering: Located at 3747 W Esplanade Ave in Metairie, Dvash Kosher Catering is owned and operated in New Orleans by Linda Waknin.

It serves soups, salads, appetizers, and entrees based on Moroccan dishes. It can also do individual meals or meals for 100 people while also catering to all types of events from weddings, sweet 16, birthdays, and holidays.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.