Baton Rouge's Landmarks: USS Kidd Museum and War Memorial

New Orleans, LA- The USS Kidd Veterans Museum is one of Baton Rouge's most notable landmarks. The floating museum has been highlighting Louisiana and its citizens' role in U.S. military history.

Located at 305 South River Road in downtown Baton Rouge, the museum was initially commissioned as DD-661, serving the United States Navy from 1943 to 1964, serving in World War II, Korean War, and Vietnam War. It is named for Rear Admiral Isaac C. Kidd Sr., the first U.S. Navy flag officer killed during World War II in Pearl Harbor.

USS Kidd is one of three Fletcher-class ships selected for memorials in the United States; USS The Sullivans (DD-537), become a memorial ship in Buffalo, NY, and USS Cassin Young (DD-793), moored permanently in Boston, Mass. Kidd was chosen by former Louisiana congressman from Baton Rouge, William Henson Moore, in the early 1980s to serve as a memorial for Louisiana World War II veterans.

The Museum and the USS Kidd, a National Historic Landmark and the museum's most significant artifact itself, have served as a reminder to the people of Louisiana of the service and sacrifices of Louisiana's war veterans for nearly 40 years.

The USS Kid Museum offers a permanent collection of Louisiana veterans' artifacts, traveling exhibits, visiting ships, and event space with views of the Mississippi River, every day from 9.30 a.m. to 3.30 p.m., pending changes. It also offers camps like overnight camping and group visits and hosts Kamikaze Attack Remembrance on April 2022.

Matt M. from Leander, TX wrote a review on TripAdvisor, stated that the ship is " A piece of history. Everyone should remember “FREEDOM IS NOT FREE." He also wrote that it is important to teach young generations about their forefathers' sacrifices in the past.

