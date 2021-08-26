Top stationery stores in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - If you are looking for aesthetic stationery items or custom-made notes in New Orleans, here are some of the recommended stationery stores in the city.

PAPIER PLUME

(504) 988-7265

842 Royal St New Orleans, LA 70116

Papier Plume was established in 2007. For people who love the classic ways of writing, this store is a perfect stop. They offer various classic writing instruments such as quills and glass dipping pens. You can found sealing wax here, as well as journals, leather-bound books, and desk accessories. Briefcases and computer bags are available for the customer to purchase.

The shopkeeper and staff are helpful and knowledgeable in guiding the customer to find the items. They even give a demonstration to give more clear information

SCRIPTURA

(504) 897-1555

5423 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115

Scriptura is specialized in creating cards for wedding occasions since 1995. People who had shopped here are satisfied and always coming back thanks to the excellent customer service they provide. All items here are well-curated.

You can customize letterhead, invitations, and even wax seals for invitations. Custom-made notecards, planners, and notebooks are available as well. The stationery items are at a reasonable price. Their staff are helpful and welcoming various customers with different needs.

LIONHEART PRINTS

(504) 267-5299

3312 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115

This store was established in 2013. These days, you can find Lionheart Prints on Etsy and boutiques in New Orleans. They specialize in greeting cards for any occasion. Pens, pencils, notecard sets, and customized stationery are available for you to purchase. Lionheart Prints also offers various art prints and gifts. They also ship worldwide. The staff is helpful and knowledgeable in explaining the items displayed.

