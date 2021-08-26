Places to enjoy a cocktail on streetcar tour in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - The well-known streetcar in the city has been around since 1835. These days, the line stretches from South Carrollton Avenue to St. Charles Avenue. Many spots for drinks, like bars, restaurants, or rooftops are available along the route. With a $3 Jazzy Pass, you will get unlimited rides for a day and stop at various cocktail places on a streetcar cocktail crawl. The places will be listed below.

BOURRÉE AT BOUCHERIE

Located in South Carrollton Avenue, this place specializes in wings and frozen daiquiris. You can enjoy your drinks outdoor. They provide live music from locals on specified afternoons and evenings.

COOTER BROWN’S

This sports bar provides cold beer. Cooter’s Brown’s offers many options for the customers at a front bar list, a back bar list, and over 80 taps. An extensive bottle and can list is available as well.

SUPERIOR SEAFOOD

This restaurant is notable for serving oysters and frozen cocktails. Here, the happy hour starts from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. House wine, draft beer, and large frozen drinks are available during the time.

THE DELACHAISE

This wine bar also offers many delicacies such as mussels and fries, burgers, and frog legs. They provide more than 350 wines. The ambiance here will make you want to stay a little longer.

BAYOU BAR AND HOT TIN ROOFTOP BAR

These places are situated in the Pontchartrain Hotel. On the first floor, you can grab a drink at Bayou Bar. If you are looking for an aerial view of downtown New Orleans, the elevator will take you to the Hot Tin Rooftop. You can enjoy cocktails and snacks here.

THE AVENUE PUB

This pub is well-known for craft beer and bourbons, as well as food. The Avenue Pub is family-owned and has been around since 1989. Outdoor seating is also available here.

