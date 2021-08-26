Top fishing locations in St. Bernard Parish

ST. BERNARD, LA - Fishing is one of the fun outdoor activities to do. Louisiana has many spots for fishing, either saltwater or freshwater. Some of them are located in St. Bernard Parish. Here are some of the favorite fishing locations in St. Bernard Parish.

REDFISH DYNASTY

They provide Southern Louisiana Red Fishing, along with guides who are experienced. Usually, this saltwater fishing takes place along the Gulf coast. You can enjoy an eight-hour fishing trip all year round. Redfish Dynasty also provides Fly Fishing for Tarpons in Florida. They are willing to help the client to find a lodge around the Southern Louisiana area.

DUFRENE'S GUIDE SERVICE

This guide service was established by Calvin Dufrene in 1974. His son, Chad Dufrene is now a guide on this fishing spot in Delacroix, Louisiana. Redfish, speckled trout, black drums, bass, and sheepsheads are some of the species usually caught.

They provide charters that can accommodate four people in one boat. You can fish for eight hours on this charter, as well as receiving bait, fuel for the boat, fish cleaning. Rod and reels are available if needed.

GOTCHA HOOKED GUIDE SERVICE

This fishing charter service offers fishing all day in a week from morning to afternoon. The boats will depart from Hopedale dock. Usually, they catch saltwater fish such as flounder, speckled trout, sheepshead, and redfish on the Biloxi marsh. Ponds and bays nearby are also the perfect place to fish. Gotcha Hooked offers various fishing trips and charters that you can choose from. You can book the dockside to accommodate your needs.

