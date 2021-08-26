Busker Festival is back in Abita Springs this September

ABITA SPRINGS, LA - The tenth annual Abita Springs Busker Festival will be back on Sunday, September 19. The festival takes place at Abita Springs Trailhead and Park, from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. No admissions are required to enter the festival.

The event is hosted by the Abita Springs Trailhead Museum and the Town of Abita Springs. The festival was created to maintain and show musical roots in Louisiana. Both donations and profit from the festival will be used to support the Abita Springs Trailhead Museum.

The term “busker” is used to describe a street performer who performs for tips. After the Katrina hurricane, these musicians created a community and started to perform at the Abita Opry, which is held six times a year at Abita Springs Town Hall. The audiences were enjoying their show and made them a big hit. Some producers made a decision to dedicate a one-day festival to this musical performance.

The tenth Abita Springs Busker Festival’s lineups are Washboard Chaz and the Tin Men, Bad Penny Pleasuremakers, Jackson and the Janks, Gentilly Stompers, Sam Doores Band, and Smoking Time Jazz Club.

You can take the whole family to this music festival. Dogs, food, and drinks from the outside are prohibited at the venue. Food vendors are available on-site, as restaurants and groceries are just nearby. You are allowed to bring chairs. You are recommended to wear comfortable shoes and sunscreen.

Parking is available at Abita Middle School and around the neighborhoods. Another option is to park the vehicle outside of the town and bike to the festival through the Tammany Trace.

Contact Bryan Gowland at (985) 502-7728 or bmgowland@aol.com for further information.

