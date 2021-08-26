An upcoming baking class for children in September

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Acorn Cafe in a collaboration with New Orleans Mom presents a cooking class for children next September. The event, titled “Kid’s Table Cooking Series” will show the little ones how to bake sweets such as pop tarts and cinnamon rolls. The class will be on Sunday, September 5, 2021, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and takes place at Acorn Cafe, 15 Henry Thomas Drive, New Orleans.

At this event, children can create their own pop tarts with the dough that was prepared before. They can also learn how to make a cinnamon roll. A breakfast menu of bacon and egg will be served to each child as they wait for the goods in the baking process. To take part in this baking class, children will need a ticket for $25 each. Adults are free to accompany the little ones and get the regular menu for breakfast. Tickets can be purchased here.

The cooking class is proceeded by obeying emergency orders from the City of New Orleans. The organizer will need proof of either one Covid-19 vaccine or a negative Covid-19 test within 72 hours prior to the class starts for guests aged 12 and older. A child must be accompanied by a caregiver with a minimum of 16 years old.

The participants are encouraged to arrive at the place at least five to ten minutes earlier to check-in. During the class, the instructor will follow food safety and CDC guidelines. For more information, you can contact Acorn Cafe at 504-218-5413 or send a message through their website.

