Three Jambalaya Restaurants in Metairie

METAIRIE, LA- Jambalaya is a rice dish native to the Louisiana Cajun and Creole people. It usually consists of rice, cooked usually with ham, sausage, chicken, shrimp, or oysters and seasoned with herbs.

It is similar to Étouffée, a rice dish yet mostly cooked with shellfish and other kinds of seafood, or Gumbo, Louisiana's official state cuisine consisting of rice, but cooked over a stock, meat, or shellfish a thickener. Together, these rice dishes use the holy trinity of Cajun and Creole cuisine of onions, bell peppers, and celery.

Having a plate of Jambalaya is easy in Metairie, but finding a plate of good ones is not that easy. So, here are the top three jambalaya-serving restaurants in Metairie.

1.Chef Ron's Gumbo Stop: Located at 2309 N Causeway Blvd, this restaurant served mainly Gumbo in many varieties. Yet, you can get a plate of tasty Jambalaya for only $14.99 or even order catering for 30 people at only $60.99.

2. Bobby Hebert's Cajun Cannon: Located at 4101 Veterans Memorial Blvd, this restaurant is unlike any other sports-themed restaurant since they combined Louisiana sports culture and authentic Louisiana food culture.

Here, they served a unique variation of Jambalaya by using pasta. For $17.99, you can enjoy a plate of Cajun Jambalaya Pasta, thus eating fusion food like no other while enjoying a game of either New Orleans Saints, Tulane football team, or New Orleans Pelicans.

3.Acme Oysterhouse: Located at 3000 Veterans Blvd, this franchise restaurant served mainly oyster-based platters and fried kinds of seafood native to Louisiana. You can get a plate of Jambalaya with smoked sausage and chicken for only $10.99.

