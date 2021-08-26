New Orleans, LA

New Orleans' Historical Destination: Fort Jackson

Jean-Baptiste Dickens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L203s_0bd9oMox00

NEW ORLEANS, LA- Fort Jackson is one of the forgotten places in New Orleans. Nevertheless, it has served in many capacities in its history, dating back to the Civil War era.

Situated 32 nautical miles from the Gulf of Mexico, Fort Jackson is roughly located 65 miles in a southeasterly direction from New Orleans in the Plaquemines Parish. It is officially located in Section 50 of Township 20 South, Range 30 East, Southeastern District of Louisiana, not pretty far from Plaquemines' historical town, Pointe à la Hache.

One unique characteristic of Fort Jackson is its walls were built 25 feet above the waterline of the wet ditch, or moat, in a regular star-shaped pentagon. The walls were constructed from red brick and were 20 feet thick, presumably deterrent from big naval guns.

The fort's foundations were reinforced by an 8-gun casemate on two curtains built with red and gray granite. There were a diagonal-shaped defensive barracks in the center of the fort, which was intended as a bomb-proof shelter accommodating 500 men.

The fort itself was built in 1822 at General Andrew Jackson's recommendation on the west bank of the Mississippi River. Its position, which opposites the east bank's existing Fort St. Philip, was to give better protection to the river's mouth from invading armies by naval invasion.

Nonetheless, it was mostly used by Confederate armies during the Civil War. After several days of battling Union troops, Confederate soldiers garrisoned at Fort Jackson staged a mutiny on April 28, 1862.

This mutiny allowed Union Navy's fleet, led by Admiral David Farragut, to win the battle and continue upriver to seize New Orleans, thus initiating the Siege of Port Hudson from May to June 1862.

Later it was damaged by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

French, English but All-American

New Orleans, LA
541 followers

More from Jean-Baptiste Dickens

New Orleans, LA

Celebrate Halloween with Krewe of Boo

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Parade is the main feature in every celebration in New Orleans, including Halloween. This year, the fantastic Halloween parade is back. The 2021 Krewe of Boo is scheduled for October 23, starts at 6:30 p.m. All people are welcomed to join this spooky festivity.

Read full story
Abita Springs, LA

Upcoming Abita Fall Fest on November

ABITA SPRINGS, LA - The Annual Abita Fall Fest will be held on November 6, 2021, from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. the festival takes place at Abita Springs Trailhead. The event is created to celebrate and display Abita Springs’ rich heritage. Aside from that, the festival’s purpose is to educate and attract visitors.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans' 1812 Hurricane explained, part 1

New Orleans, LA.- New Orleans has experienced many hurricanes throughout its existence, and often the storms have extensive documentation. The 1812 Louisiana Hurricane, however, is one instance when people tend to forget about it. Here is the first part of two stories about the 1812 Louisiana Hurricane.

Read full story
Pearl River, LA

The 2021 Honey Island Swamp Fest

PEARL RIVER, LA - Deep South Entertainment and the Town of Pearl River present the Honey Island Swamp Fest, a family-friendly music festival, from September 10 to 11, 2021. The festival will be held at Pearl River Town Hall, 39576 Pump Slough Road, Pearl River, LA. This is the fourth annual music festival. The first Honey Island Swamp Fest was held in 2017.

Read full story
Metairie, LA

Three Jambalaya Restaurants in Metairie

METAIRIE, LA- Jambalaya is a rice dish native to the Louisiana Cajun and Creole people. It usually consists of rice, cooked usually with ham, sausage, chicken, shrimp, or oysters and seasoned with herbs.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

Top Three Plumbers in Greater New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Plumbing is essential in daily life since not everyone lives near the water source, and modern humans use water more often than before. Yet, when you live near a major waterway, its importance becomes bigger, mainly because wastewater pipes and fixtures are the primary concern of distribution and use of water in a building.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

National Weather Service Notices effects after Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – The National Weather Service New Orleans has released their prediction regarding Hurricane Ida. They noticed the New Orleans citizens about further consequences after the hurricane hits the Greater New Orleans area.

Read full story
Thibodaux, LA

Upcoming firemen's fair in Thibodaux

THIBODAUX, LA - The Firemen’s Fair is back in town. The fair is scheduled for October 21 to 24, 2021, and takes place at Thibodaux Fire Department Fairgrounds, 1101 Tiger Drive. The fair has grown into one of the family’s favorite events in Louisiana. Annually, the free fair attracts around 50,000 people and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars for the local fire department.

Read full story
2 comments
Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Tangipahoa Parish is opening new Point of Distributions for post-Hurricane Recovery

New Orleans, LA- The Tangipahoa Parish official has announced that it is opening a new POD (Point of Distribution) for Hurricane Ida recovery. Today, August 31, at 8:00 am, the PODs will be opened to provide citizens with ice, water, MREs, or Meal, Ready-to-Eat, which is a kind of field ratio. The PODs will also provide tarps.

Read full story
Slidell, LA

Lobby Lounge Concert presents T'Monde

SLIDELL, LA - On Tuesday, September 7, the “Up Close and Musical” concert is back. This time, a musical group named T’Monde performs and entertains the visitors. The concert will take place at The Lobby Lounge at The Harbor Center, 100 Harbor Center Boulevard, Slidell.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Saints Owner, Gayle Benson Releases Statement about Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – As Hurricane Ida devastates New Orleans, some of the most prominent New Orleans citizens have been making statements regarding a donation to the city's settlers. The newest came from New Orleans Saints' owner, Gayle Benson.

Read full story
Laplace, LA

Laplace Woman Pleads Guilty because of Wire Fraud

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – On August 26, Arlene Tranchina of Laplace, La. has been pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud, per U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. Tranchina pleaded her fault in front of United States District Court Judge Wendy B. Vitter in the Eastern District of Louisiana on Wednesday, August 25.

Read full story
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans' Sewerage and Water Board GIves Notice ahead of Storm Ida

New Orleans, LA.- The Sewage and Water Board of New Orleans has announced that several sewage pump stations are experiencing power outages. The power outages are linked to the incoming Tropical Storm Ida.

Read full story
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Learn more about stormwater

ST TAMMANY, LA - Water that comes from the rain is called stormwater. The water that doesn’t soak into the ground becomes surface runoff. The surface runoff then flows into either surface waterways or storm drains and is released into surface waters later on.

Read full story
Baton Rouge, LA

Top Three Bail Bond Corporations in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA — Nowadays bail bond agencies have become more critical regarding taxation growth and other monetary methods in America. Those agencies or corporations will act as a surety while pledging money or property as bail for a defendant's appearance in court.

Read full story
Abita Springs, LA

Upcoming Moonshadow Festival in Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS, LA - Celebrate Labor Day weekend with Moonshadow Festival, a festival of art, music, and wellness. The event will be held on September 4 and 5, 2021, and takes place at Abita Springs Be & Be, 75368 Moonshadow Lane.

Read full story
1 comments
Metairie, LA

The 21st Annual Tree School is back on September

METAIRIE, LA - Friends of Jefferson the Beautiful presents the 21st Annual Tree School. The event is scheduled to be on Thursday, September 23, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and takes place at Jefferson Performing Art Center, 6400 Airline Drive.

Read full story
Abita Springs, LA

Women’s Center for Healing presents an online event

ABITA SPRINGS, LA - The Women’s Center for Healing and Transformation in Abita Springs present an online event for women. The event, Abundance Evening with Lillian Savoie of Awaken Charge will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021. It starts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time and will be presented via Zoom.

Read full story
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

St. Tammany Parish's river condition after the hurricane

ST. TAMMANY, LA - The President of St. Tammany Parish, Mike Cooper, monitored the river conditions after Hurricane Ida. He urged all residents to take precautions and remain vigilant, especially those who are living nearby the rivers that flooded back in 2016. Residents are encouraged to monitor both the river levels and weather forecasts.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy