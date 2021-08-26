Five Halal Restaurants in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA- Finding halal restaurants in places like Baton Rouge is not easy compared to finding other kinds of foods. Yet, there are some halal restaurants with various recipes you can try in the Red Stick. Here are five of them.

1.Curry N Kabab: This Pakistani restaurant is located at 11904 Coursey Blvd Baton Rouge, and it brought you the whole Pakistan experience to the Louisiana capital.

You can get vegetable samosa, behari kabab, tikka masala and many more. It is also affordable, ranging from $6 mixed chicken pakora to $19 shrimp basmati rice.

2. Albasha Greek & Lebanese Restaurant: Located at 2561 Citiplace Ct, Albasha provides you with Mediterranean halal courses from Greek and Lebanese menus. It has served Louisiana since its inception in 1992.

Menus in Albasha include traditional Mediterranian dips, Hummos at $8.50, Chicken Shawarma, and Gyro Shawarma platters at $15.95 each. They also sell Greek-influenced Souvlaki Sandwich for $13.

3. Sadaf's Greek and Lebanese restaurant brought you an unforgettable experience of eating Mediterranean food in Louisiana. It is located at 321 Northern Blvd, near the old Louisiana State Capitol.

Here, you can get a large feta salad, a salad with cheese, for only $5.99. You can also get a chicken shawarma platter or lamb and gyro platter for only $9.59.

4. Swagat Indian Cuisine welcomes you to relish and cherish authentic, delicious Indian food. Located at 15380 George O'Neal Rd, this restaurant lets you experience the diversity of flavors and regional cuisines in contemporary Indian kitchens.

It serves a wide variety of menus all around India. Here, you can get lamb tikka masala, shrimp gongura, tandoori chicken, and even vegetarian entrees. So, his restaurant indeed is safe and might be the perfect fit for you who looked for an authentic Indian experience while avoiding both pork and lard-influenced menus.

5. Abu Omar Halal is a food truck franchise serving halal foods around American South. In Baton Rouge, it is located at 12812 Coursey Blvd.

It serves a wide variety of menus. From three types of family meals, along with wraps, sandwiches, and shawarmas, to halal ketogenic menus, this affordable food truck brings you a unique experience of halal food tasting.

