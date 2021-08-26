Pirata Studio Film/ Unsplash

METAIRIE, LA - The Latin American population around Louisiana has been on a steady rise, especially during the latter part of the 20th century. People who came and settle eventually added more mix and flavor to the Greater New Orleans food scene.

From Peru's signature dish, ceviche, Dominican Republic's Mangu, to Brazilian and Colombian steakhouses, those restaurants brought a much different taste and flavor to the plate. Here are Latin American restaurants around Metairie:

1. Brasa Churrasqueria: Located at 2037 Metairie Rd, this restaurant is an idea from Colombian-born chef Edgar Caro and co-owner Antonio Mata to bring colorful dining to Metairie. It offers a farm-to-table steakhouse experience daily with regional ingredients and Latin flair. A nostalgic tribute to the steakhouses of South America, this new neighborhood eatery will become a local tradition.

Brasa Churrasqueria opens from Tuesday to Thursday from 5:00 to 9:00 pm, and Friday - Saturday from 5:00 to 10:00.p.m. It is closed every Sunday and Monday.

2. Centroamericana Restaurant: Located at 3507 Hessmer Ave, this restaurant provides Metairie an authentic Salvadoran cuisine experience.

For only $10.95, you can get Bistec Encebollado or Nicaragua style beef steak with butter-fried onions, or Bistec Entomatado, which is similar but served with special sweet and sour onions and tomato sauce. You also can get a Camarones Empanizado or Breaded shrimp at $12.00

Centroamericana Restaurant opens from Thursdays to Tuesdays from 11.00 am to 9.00 pm, except on Sundays when it is closed at 6.00 pm.

3.Pupuseria Dona Mary: Located at 3555 18th St Metairie, this restaurant provides a Salvadoran experience in Metairie. You can get two Empanada de Platano or stuffed plantain pies as an appetizer for only $5, or you can choose other menus such as the signature pupusa or Salvadoran flatbread starting from $ 7.50.

Pupuseria is open every Monday to Saturday from 6.00 am to 9.30 pm.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.