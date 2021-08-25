Top women shoe stores in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Most people consider shoes as a part of fashion items. For ladies who are looking for comfortable yet pretty footwear, here are some reccommended shoe stores in New Orleans. Some of the stores also offer outfits and other accessories.

SHOE BE DO

324 Chartres Street, New Orleans, LA 70130

(504) 523-7463

The shop is opened in 2009. They import shoes and other accessories from various countries in the world. Other items are made by designers. Some famous public figures wear their shoe line as well. They provide free shipping with a minimum order of $300. Shoe Be Do also has sales every end of the season. You can purchase shoes online here as well.

DOLLZ AND DAMES

216 Decatur St New Orleans, LA 70130

(504) 522-5472

Besides shoes, this store also sells women’s clothes and accessories. Dollz and Dames are specialized in vintage style. You can choose from boots, heels, to flats according to your preference. Although the items are a bit pricey, it worth the quality. Dollz and Dames have two locations in the US, Seattle and New Orleans. Check on their website to see some items are on sale 40% off.

FEET FIRST

4122 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70115

(504) 522-5472

The store has been around since 1977. They offer various styles of shoes, as well as outfits, jewelry, accessories, handbags, and more. Feet First is specialized in casual and stylish comfort. You can also find men’s shoes here. The items’ price ranges from $40 to $210.

MONOMIN

2104 Magazine St New Orleans, LA 70130

(504) 827-1269

Monomin provides a sophisticated and lasting style through simplicity. They offer a collection of footwear at a reasonable price. They are not only selling shoes, but also clothes, accessories, jewelry, and more. Monomin was voted as #1 Women’s Boutique in New Orleans by Gambit in 2020.

