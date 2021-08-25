Enjoy these outdoor activities in Pearl River

PEARL RIVER, LA - This little town in St. Tammany Parish’s eastern edge is named after Pearl River which is located just nearby. Originally, the town was called Halloo and function as logging and railroad. These days, Pearl River still has rural vibes and is a notable area for many outdoor activities. Here are some of the things you can do in Pearl River.

BOGUE CHITTO NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE

Cover about 36,500 acres of the Pearl River Basin, this refuge is secluded and mostly can be accessed only by boat. Swamps and bottomland hardwood are what Bogue Chitto offers, with rivers around. During summer, the water level reaches the lowest point. About 90 percent of the refuge becomes flooded during winter and spring due to high river periods. Hence, many sloughs, rivers, and bayous are created.

HONEY ISLAND KAYAK TOURS

Located just near Pearl River, Honey Island Swamp has pristine water that attracts many visitors. Join on two and a half tour with local guides at this swamp. You will learn about biodiversity, conservation, and wetland loss as you paddle under the dense trees. The tours usually start at 10 a.m. from the Honey Island Fish House. For more information, you can check their website.

PEARL RIVER WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA

This refuge offers a wide bottomland forest, mixed hardwood, and bald cypress. You can spot bald eagles during fall and winter, as well as many other birds and wildlife. Crawford Landing is available for campers. Pearl River WMA is located one mile east of the town. Outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing, hiking, and birding can be done here. At specified times, the shooting range is open to the public.

