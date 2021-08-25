Technical Skill Expo from Delgado Community College

AVONDALE, LA - Delgado Community College is announcing its yearly event. The eighth annual Technical Skills Expo is planned to be on Monday, October 11, and Tuesday, October 12, 2021, and takes place at the River City Site, Avondale. The expo starts at 9 a.m. and finishes at 2 p.m. the next day. The expo is supported by Chevron.

The previous expo in 2020 was held online through a Zoom meeting due to the COVID-19 situation.

The Technical Skills Expo is aimed at high school students from various schools in many parishes around New Orleans. The purpose of this expo is to showcase some career and technical education programs from the college. The demonstrations, such as carpentry, automotive, mechatronics, and more are provided by Delgado Faculty as well.

With the expo, students will have more insight into the career and be able to pursue it as an occupation with the help of the Dual Enrollment program from Delgado. More programs are to be announced as the date is getting closer.

To take part in Technical Skills Expo, the school counselors will have to register the school by completing the form provided here before Wednesday, October 6. The forms are grouped into three, Orleans Parish schools, Jefferson Parish schools, and other parish schools. As for the students, they have to fill the form here individually to take part in this expo.

If you need additional information or any question about the event, you can reach Theresa DeGruy at tdegru@dcc.edu or 504-671-5050. You can contact Arlanda Williams as well at awilli4@dcc.edu or 504-671-6488.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.