Jefferson Parish's Gumbo Festival is back in October

BRIDGE CITY, LA - Holy Guardian Angels Church will host the annual Gumbo Festival. The 2021 Bridge City Gumbo Festival is planned for October 8 to 10, 2021, and takes place at 1701 Bridge City Avenue.

Around 2,000 gallons of gumbo and other Cajun cuisines are prepared at this festival. You can taste the delicacies here. To enter the festival, each attendee will be charged $5 per day or $12 for a weekend pass. Children under three feet tall are allowed to enter the festival for free.

Bracelets are available for the youngsters to ride in the amusement park as many as they want. Each band can be purchased at $25 and is valid for one day.

For the first time, a gumbo cookoff contest will be held on the second day of the Gumbo Festival. The contest will be on the second day, October 9. With $5, attendees can have a taste of each gumbo cooked by many teams. The registration is open until September 26.

Children can take part in the Beautiful Child Contest on the last day of the festival. Girls up until 12 years old are allowed to join the contest. Boys up until the age of 5 can attend as well.

There is no dress code for the event, but attendees are encouraged to wear layered clothes in case the weather turns cold. You can bring folding chairs to the venue as well. No food and drinks from the outside are allowed. Pets are prohibited at the venue, only service animals are allowed. Attendees are prohibited from bringing a weapon. Polices will be present at the festival to ensure your safety. At the venue, ATMs are provided if you need any cash money. Free parking is available as well.

For more information about the event, contact Elaine Boatwright at (504) 436-4881 or elaine.boatwright@yahoo.com.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.