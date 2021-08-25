A family night's activity held by New Orleans Mom

METAIRIE, LA - A new activity from New Orleans Mom is coming at the end of the month. The event, Screen on the Green is a collaboration with Jefferson Parks and Recreation Department. It is also JPRD’s first community event in 2021.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 28 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Screen on the Green takes place at Miley Softball Complex, 6900 Saints Drive, Metairie.

Parents and their children can take part in this night’s movie activity. Watch the 1989 comic-science fiction movie titled “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” in the outdoor environment with no charge. A scientist father named Wayne Szalinski (played by Rick Moranis) uses his shrinking machine to shrink his two teenage kids and their friends to the size of insects by accident. As he searches for them, the kids are having struggles in facing the unassuming dangers in their backyard.

As the Screen on the Green event is held outdoors, you are encouraged to bring your own blankets and chairs. Tents are not allowed on the site, the same goes with outside food. The management provides a number of food trucks, such as Fat Boy’s Pizza and Copeland’s Mobile Kitchen. Refreshing drinks are available for the participants as well.

The doors are open at 5:30 p.m. sharp, while the movie starts two hours later. Children can enjoy an activity area provided here for $5 per person. Spacewalks and various activities for youngsters are available for them.

For more information regarding the event, you can contact the New Orleans Mom at info@neworleansmom.com. You can also contact JPRD by sending an email to jprecreation@jeffparish.net or call 504-736-6999.

