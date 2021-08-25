Ashe Cultural Art Center to host The Green Book: Guide to Freedom Outdoor Screening

Viktor Forgacs/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA- The Ashé Community Center has announced that they will host a special event on August 28. The event is about a guidebook that guides African Americans on trips before the integration.

The event is themed "The Green Book: Guide to Freedom." It is based on a book, part travel guide, part survival guide called The Negro Motorist Green Book.

As it is known widely, the Green Book was initiated and published by a black postal carrier and World War I veteran from Harlem named Victor Hugo Green. From 1936 to 1966, three years after Green's death, it helped African-Americans navigate safe passage across America during the height of the Jim Crow era, where their families were often unable to find 'Colored' only places.

The segregation implemented from 1896 to the Civil Rights Act of 196 meant that facilities for African-American motorists were heavily limited. Still, entrepreneurs of both races realized the lucrative opportunities in marketing goods and services to black patrons, so the book eases the trip and put away the embarrassments ruining vacation or business trips.

The Green Book's principal goal is to provide accurate information on black-friendly accommodations along the way. Essential information on lodgings, service stations, and garages provided details of leisure facilities open to African Americans, including beauty salons, restaurants, nightclubs, and country clubs.

In this show, participants can explore some of the segregated nation's safe havens and notorious "sundown towns." They also can witness stories of struggle and indignity of the African-American community depicted by the book's contents and opportunity and triumph for them during the book's development.

