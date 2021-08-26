Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose: Found Object Art Contest by National WWII Museum New Orleans

Pat Moin/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA -The National WWII Museum of New Orleans has announced that it will hold a new event for kids. From September 10 to September 25, this event-themed "Reduce, Reuse, Repurpose: Found Object Art Contest" will partner the museum with the Green Project.

The Green Project is a New Orleans- based environmental project. Since 1994, its mission is to promote a creative culture based on diverting usable materials from landfills and value.

Its main programs are salvage stores, paint recycling programs, and environmental education. By implementing those programs, the Green Project is able to provide many things to the community, such as low-cost and free workshops, keeping usable goods from landfills, and preservation of historical architectural pieces.

This contest lets kids look at artworks presented, imitate them, and recognize different elements as everyday household objects. The contest allows recycled kid objects to build homemade musical instruments that make environmental sense and reinforce the 3Rs – Reduce-Reuse-Recycle, in line with keeping the environment safe.

Then, the kids can implement it into many forms of art, either fine art or applied ones, usually present in many art museums such as NOAA or New Orleans African-American museum. For inspiration during the event, the kids can head to The Green Project from September 2 to pick up a recycled paint bucket filled with various materials that the participants can use during the event.

For further info, you can check out The National WWII Museum FlipGrid page to find more information on how to enter. You also can email the museum at youthprograms@nationalww2museum.org.

To participate in this event, you need to sign in or create a free FlipGrid account.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.