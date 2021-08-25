Top three Pest Control Companies at Baton Rouge

CDC/Unsplash

BATON ROUGE, LA— Do you have mosquito problems during the summer? Are rodents eating your plants during the spring? Vermin problems all year round? You definitely need to call professional pest controls, which is also important to maintain your home free of dangerous animals.

These companies can make your home free of insects, rodents, and other pests safely in every season all around the year. Here are the top three pest controls companies in Baton Rouge.

1. Arrow Termite and Pest Control: This company has been called Baton Rouge home since 1958. Located on 4720 Jones Creek Road, The company has delivered premium service to homeowners in the city.

The company utilizes the latest insecticides and technology to treat the most common at-home pests with comprehensive and environmentally friendly services all around Louisiana. Arrow Termite & Pest control have specialization in termite and flea extermination, mosquito abatement, and bed bug management. It also serves rodent extermination.

2. Dugas Pest Control: This company has served Baton Rouge since 1957. Located at 11120 Coursey Boulevard, the company has been one of the leaders in the pest extermination industry using Integrated Pest Management (IPM).

The staff will cooperate with the clients to customize a pest management plan that includes regular inspections, preventative treatments, and more. As a QualityPro-certified company, clients can trust one of the leading pest control companies industry-wid

It provides residential and commercial pest control services alongside wildlife animal management while also preventing stink bugs, licks, termites, and insects.

3. Fox Pest Control: Located at 11347 Cedar Park, Fox pest control is one of Baton Rouge's leading pest control companies. It serves 25,000 households since its inception in 2012.

It specializes in eradicating wasps, millipedes, carpenter bees, fleas, moles, rats, and earwigs and provides termite control.

