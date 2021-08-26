New Orleans, LA

Top Three Personal Injury Lawyers in New Orleans

Jean-Baptiste Dickens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucPGL_0bc2AEXZ00

NEW ORLEANS, LA– Personal Injury lawyers are identified as types of attorneys who specialize in obtaining compensation due to damages or injuries caused by other parties. They can help determine whether or not their clients may be entitled to compensation for things like injuries, property damage, and lost wages.

Because of its importance during any criminal cases or accidents, these lawyers or attorneys are highly sought. Here are the top three Personal Injury lawyers in New Orleans.

1. Morris Bart Attorneys at Law: This firm is headed by an award-winning New Orleans personal injury attorney, which also qualified to practice law in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida state and federal courts. He is specialized in matters of personal injuries and class action lawsuits, mostly in car accidents.

He has represented victims and their families who have been injured by a careless driver. An alumnus of the University of New Orleans and receiving his Juris Doctor at Loyola College of Law, Bart also received numerous awards and distinctions during his career.

2.Dudley Debosier Injury Lawyers: This law firm provides outstanding client support and legal advice to its clients while committing to offer high-quality legal counsel for optimal outcomes.

They give the time and attention it needs to each case while treating everyone who comes through their doors like family. It specialized in many aspects such as motor vehicle accidents, workers compensations, defective products. The firm also has expertise in handling lost wages, pain, and suffering of their clients.

3.Cossé Law Firm, LLC: This firm, based in New Orleans, has effectively provided personal injury legal services for more than two decades. Its main priority is providing the best service in the long-term interests of its clients.

At The Cosse Law Firm, they proudly represent the rights of the injured and their families over the past two decades. Led by New Orleans native Chip Cossé, the firm specializes in resolving complicated legal disputes, such as automobile accidents involving brain injuries.

2 comments
1 comments
