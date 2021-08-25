Top Three Pain Management Doctors in New Orleans

Austin Distel/Unsplash

NEW ORLEANS, LA– Pain management doctors specialize in managing pains caused by disease, disorder, or trauma. These doctors are needed in big cities like New Orleans since accidents and injuries may occur higher in the suburbs.

A pain medicine specialist is commonly known as a medical or osteopathic doctor. These kinds of doctors mainly consisted of anesthesiologists or physiatrists.

Here are three expert-recommended Pain Management Doctors in New Orleans:

1.Eric Royster, Ph.D.: He is the founder of Integrated Pain and Neuroscience, LLC in New Orleans. Dr. Royster obtained his Medicine degree at the University of Arkansas before finishing an internship in internal medicine at Ochsner Clinic and Hospital.

Dr. Royster is able to offer both medical acupuncture and minimally invasive lumbar decompression, along with expertise in non-surgical pain therapies. He is the pioneer in peripheral stimulation for headaches and facial pain while using more traditional medical treatments to address pain.

He specialized in Spinal Stenosis, headaches, osteoarthritis, sports injuries, and their degeneration. He is also able to handle therapies of paraplegic, neuropathic syndrome, and spinal cord injuries with his License #MD.20091.

2.Gassan M. Chaiban: Dr. Chaiban is a pain specialist based in New Orleans. A graduate of Ross University School of Medicine in the

West Indies, he then completed his Anesthesiology residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical School in Worcester, MA, before completing his fellowship in Pain Management at the University of Toledo Medical Center, in Toledo, Ohio.

He is affiliated with Ochsner Health, and he specializes in Ankle, Leg, Elbow, Wrist, Foot, Hip, Knee, Shoulder, Spine, and Hand pain. He also can tend scoliosis, fracture care, and bursitis with his License #MD.206152

3.Satvik Munshi, Ph.D.:

Dr. Munshi is an expert in treating various chronic and acute pain conditions using the most minimally invasive procedure. His service is available in New Orleans parishes such as Metairie, LaPlace, and Harvey.

A Tulane University School of Medicine graduate, Dr. Munshi is a double board-certified pain management specialist and brought considerable experience in interventional pain management to LA Pain Doctor. He received the competitive Jack R. Aron Leadership award during his undergraduate, then completed his residency at Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, also in New Orleans, before pursuing a fellowship in the same place.

His specializations are body injuries such as vertebral compression, knee pain, and rotator cuff tear with a proven License #P2900.

