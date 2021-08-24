Get nail treatments at these salons in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - Healthy nails are what everyone wants to have. For some women, beautiful nails are important as well. For those who are looking for nail treatment and service in New Orleans, visit these best salons in the city.

NAIL BAR NOLA

In 2018, this nail salon is established. Nail bar NOLA has two locations in the city, at Arts District and French Quarter. The team members have a passion for giving excellent service to clients. They provide manicure, pedicure, and custom nail arts that you can choose according to your needs and wants. The nail salon is specialized in Girls Only Trips and Bachelorette Party styling.

LILLY’S NAILS AND SPA

Located in Magazine Street, this nail salon offers classic manicures and pedicures. Other treatments such as waxing, foot massage, and nail repair are available as well. They provide excellent services to the customers in a cozy and friendly environment. A collection of nail polish is provided and customers can choose which one they want.

LA ROUGE NAILS STUDIO

The salon has been around since 2016. Specialized in nails treatment, also provides waxing, eyebrows and eyelashes services, and callus removal. The staffs are friendly and helpful towards the clients. They can work efficiently. A large selection of nail polish and dips are available for the clients to choose from.

La Rouge Nails Studio doesn’t use drills for the nails, so it is safe for the nail’s health. You can get treatments and services they offer at reasonable prices. They are providing treatments by appointment at this time.

