Fix your phone at these places in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LA - If you are having problems with a cracked screen or charging port of your phones, perhaps you can take them to these repairing centers around the New Orleans area. Some of these service centers also provide other electronics such as laptops and computers.

WIRELESS WORLD

This service center is located inside the gas station at 325 S Board Avenue. They provide fast yet excellent service for mobile phones. Usually, they will respond in about 30 minutes. Some of their specialties are repairing the charging port, battery, LCD, speakers, and more. You can bring your broken phone and ask them to repair it on the same day. The staffs are friendly and helpful. Wireless World offers a repairing service at a reasonable price.

UBREAKIFIX

This place offers repairs on the same day with quick and reliable service. The staff are friendly and always provide the best service. They provide online scheduling if you want to bring your broken phone. Before repairing your phone, they will run a diagnostic to understand what the problem is without any charge. Located in Magazine Street, uBreakiFix also offers battery replacement and camera repair for your phone.

WISP

Wisp is established in 2013 and still gives excellent service these days. This service center is located in Harvey, just 11 minutes drive from New Orleans. They are not only providing service for various brands of mobile phones, but also personal computers, laptops, gaming consoles, and tablets. Wisp also offers same-day services. The staff is professional and knowledgeable in repairing electronics. Wisp opens six days a week.

