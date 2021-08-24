An art workshop for kids in Luling

LULING, LA - Department of Parks and Recreation of St. Charles Parish will carry out an art workshop for kids. The event, titled “2021 Fall Kid’s Workshop” is planned to be on Saturday, September 18, 2021, starts at 10:30 a.m. and finishes at 12:30 p.m. the 2021 Fall Kid’s Workshop takes place at Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, Luling.

The classes are available for kids aged eight to twelve. The participants will be limited due to the COVID-19 situation. During the event, all participants are required to wear face coverings and practice social distancing.

St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation Department holds two art events to celebrate the fall. The other one is the 2021 Fall Adult Art Workshop which will be held two days before the kids’ workshop. They hold art workshops every season.

To register, parents or guardians of the child have to fill the form. For kids with limitations, a physician’s notice will be required to accompany the form. In case an accident occurs, the medical expenses will be the parents’ or guardians’ responsibility. You can also write a note for a specific subject or comment for the staff on the form, as well as additional information about how did you hear about the department.

Parents and guardians are advised not to take the kid in the event if they are diagnosed or had contact with anyone who is diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 14 days. If the kid has symptoms such as a high fever above 100.4 degrees, respiratory problems, or fatigue, they are not recommended to take part in the 2021 Fall Kid’s Workshop.

For further information, you can contact the St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation Department by calling at 985-783-5090.

