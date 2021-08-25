Art workshop for adults will be held in September

LULING, LA - An art workshop for adults will be carried out by the Department of Parks and Recreation of St. Charles Parish. The 2021 Fall Adult Workshop will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021. The event takes place at Edward A. Dufresne Community Center, 274 Judge Edward Dufresne Parkway, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Everyone aged 18 and above is eligible to join the workshop. Due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be a limitation for the participants. Face covering such as a mask will be required in the workshop. Participants and the committee will practice social distancing as well.

Besides the adult art workshop, St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation Department also organizes the 2021 Fall Kid’s Workshop. The kids’ workshop will be held two days after the adult one. The art workshops are held on every season of the year.

Fill the form here to register yourself. You can also write a note for a specific subject or comment for the staff on the form, as well as additional information about how did you hear about the department. After you fill the form, you can continue to the payment for $25 with Discover, MasterCard, or Visa. The fee will include canvas and refreshing beverages.

You are advised not to take part in the event if you are diagnosed or had contact with anyone who is diagnosed with COVID-19 within the last 14 days. If you have symptoms such as a high fever above 100.4 degrees, respiratory problems, or fatigue, you are not recommended to join the 2021 Fall Adults Workshop.

Contact the St. Charles Parish Parks and Recreation Department at 985-783-5090 for further information regarding the event.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.