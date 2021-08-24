Five Notable Mosques Around New Orleans

New Orleans, LA - Finding mosques in New Orleans is hard since Islam only constitutes 0.6% of 1,270,530 settlers of the Greater New Orleans metro area. But, per halaltrip, there are several mosques in New Orleans and its surrounding parishes.

Some of the well-known mosques in New Orleans include the Muhammad Mosque #46, which belongs to the local American-based Islamic organization, the Nation of Islam. Other mosques include the Islamic Center of New Orleans, New Orleans Masjid Al-Islam, Masjid Bilal Ibn Rabah Islamic Center, and Masjid ar-Rahmah.

Here is a comprehensive review of five notable mosques in greater New Orleans:

1. New Orleans Masjid Al-Islam: Located at 2700 Magnolia St, this mosque serves local Muslims around New Orleans. Every Friday after the Jum'ah prayer, you can visit Muslim neighbors between 1:00 pm and 2:15 pm.

2. Muhammad Mosque # 46: located at 4201 Downman Road in Eastern New Orleans, this mosque serves Muslims primarily from Sunni jurisdiction. However, it is affiliated with the Nation of Islam, and the committee often shared NOI's events on their social media channel.

3. Islamic Center of New Orleans: located at 1911 St. Claude Avenue, this mosque serves Muslims regarding their jurisprudences. It is affiliated with the Jefferson Muslim Association.

4. Masjid Abu Bakr: located at 4425 David Drive in Metairie, Masjid Abu Bakr was constructed as a purpose-built structure in the greater New Orleans back in 1988 to accommodate the Friday services other prayers of New Orleans' Muslim community. Like the Islamic Center of New Orleans, it is a part of the Jefferson Muslim Association, founded in 1984.

5. Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Center: Located at 2113 38th street in Kenner, this mosque mostly serves the Ahmadiyya jurisprudence and is a part of Muslims for Peace, an American-based Ahmadiyya organization under Ahmadiyya Muslim Community USA.

