Dillard's Center for Racial Justice Participates in Black Philanthropy Month panel

NEW ORLEANS, LA – Dillard University's Center for Racial Justice has announced that they will join the celebration of Black Philanthropy Month. The Center will join a virtual panel discussion called "Funding Equity: Black Professionals in Philanthropy," on August 25.

The event is hosted by the Tulane University School of Professional Advancement's public administration program. One of the panelists will be Dr. Marc Barnes, one of the Center's ex officio board members. He is currently Dillard's vice president of institutional advancement.

Besides Dr. Barnes, there will be two other panelists on this program. They are Christy Slater from W.K. Kellogg Foundation, a supporter of the Center, and Kimberly O'Neil, a Tulane public administration faculty member and founding member of the HERitage Giving Fund.

The event will be hosted by Dr. Halima Leak Francis, director of Tulane's public administration program and a founding member of the HERitage Giving Fund. She wrote a doctoral dissertation themed "Making Bricks Without Straw: The Kresge HBCU Initiative and Fundraising at Historically Black Colleges and Universities."

Dr. Leak Francis, whose husband Eddie Francis is Dillard's director of communications and marketing, invited the Center because of Dillard's legacy as an HBCU. She notes that educational organizations run by Black, Indigenous, and People of color( BIPOC) are still underfunded.

"Historically, philanthropy has played an integral role in advancing equity within the U.S," Dr. Leak Francis said. She also added that racial justice has emerged more prominently as a critical priority for many foundations and individual donors in recent years.

In this Webinar, Dr. Leak Francis wanted to emphasize philanthropies to improve HBCU and BIPOC education wholly. She pointed to the 1898 Atlanta University Conferences. Back then, Civil Rights Leader W.E.B DuBois called for "unified strategic philanthropy" to address the challenges Black communities faced during the Jim Crow Law era.

To register for "Funding Equity: Black Professionals in Philanthropy," go to this link.

