Annie Spratt/Unsplash

BATON ROUGE, LA — Funeral houses are a common sight in cities nowadays. People who mourn his/her relative need to find a place to accommodate other mourners, since the funeral process tends to involve every relative.

Deciding on the funeral house can be tricky because funerals can cost a large sum of money, and many folks had to lend money to pay for it. Keep in mind that not all funeral houses charge the same fees, and different funeral homes mean different services are provided.

Here are the top three funeral houses in Baton Rouge:

1. Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home has over sixty-six years of experience in the field. The company takes great pride in caring for the clients' families and offers a beautiful, lasting tribute to the client's loved ones.

Resthaven provides a range of personalized services to suit families' wishes and needs. It has re-Planning, Obituaries, Balloon Release, Immediate Need, Social Security Benefits, N-Ground Burial, Military Honors, Golf Memorial, and caskets, while also serves cremation procedurals.

2. Winnfield Funeral Home has been serving more than eighty-five years in this industry. The company provides professional death care goods & services to families.

It has a wide variety of services to meet your family's requirements & customs. Winfield provides the simplest support, such as grief care, to their office's grandest celebration, such as funeral and aftercare.

3.Hall Davis and Son Funeral Service have been serving the Greater Baton Rouge area families for years. Hall Davis & Son Funeral Service is a 20,000 Sq. Ft spacious facility funeral house which offers a full range of traditional and cremation services and pre-arrangement plans.

Its specialties include embalming, cremation services, newspapers, and coordinating obituary and veteran's benefits. It also can handle death certificates.

