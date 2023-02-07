Looking for a delicious meal this week? This Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the Philippines and you are invited!

Louisville Pop-Up Dinner Celebrates the Philippines

You may know her from her decadent desserts featured on the Food Network, but chef Nokee Bucayu also loves cooking dishes highlighting her Filipino heritage. She joins forces with another local Filipino American chef, Aileen Brua, for a special dinner on Thursday, Feb. 9 at Wiltshire’s Main Street location.

Photo by Estes Public Relations

About the Dinner

The four-course dinner includes a signature cocktail and will feature dishes inspired by Nokee and Aileen’s shared Filipino and Kentucky roots. The two have been friends for years — their dads cooked together in Louisville restaurants and now their daughters also cook together.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023 – 6:00-9:00 Eastern

Location: Wiltshire Pantry Bakery and Café – Downtown, 605 West Main Street Louisville, KY 40202

Ticket Price: $60

Order tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/filipino-pop-up-tickets-525456393217

Please note: vegetarian options are available.

Photo by Estes Public Relations

About Chef Nokee Bucayu

Nokee’s passion for cooking started at a very early age, helping her Lola (grandma) make traditional foods like ube halaya and rice cakes in the Philippines. She moved to Kentucky when she was 10 and turned to Filipino food to remedy her homesickness. As she learned more about Kentucky cuisine and produce, she fell in love with merging the two in her own unique way. Nokee is currently the executive chef of Wiltshire at the Speed and Wiltshire Pantry and Bakery on Main. In 2022 she competed in the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship Gingerbread Showdown, winning the dessert baking challenge component with her bourbon pecan pie. She was named Best Pastry Chef by the ACF Kentucky Chapter in 2019.