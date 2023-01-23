Louisville, KY

Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®

JC Phelps

Hey, y'all! It's January -- which means one thing: it's time for the 2023 Louisville Boat, RV, and Sportshow®, Louisville's favorite winter escape! This is an event that I look forward to each year and it's coming to town this weekend!

2023 DISCOVER BOATING LOUISVILLE BOAT, RV, & SPORTSHOW®

Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Louisville Boat, RV, and Sportshow®. It's the perfect time to prepare for the best summer ever!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yqN24_0kOImyeL00
Photo byLouisville Boat, RV, and Sportshow®

LOCATION & DATES

Kentucky Exposition Center - 937 Phillips Ln, Louisville, KY 40209

January 25–29, 2023

WHERE TO BUY TICKETS

You can purchase tickets here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mY7Za_0kOImyeL00
Photo byLouisville Boat, RV, and Sportshow®

WHAT TO EXPECT AT THE 2023 DISCOVER BOATING LOUISVILLE BOAT, RV, & SPORTSHOW®

1. Buy a Boat or RV

Are you in the market for a new boat or RV? If so, you’re in luck. Boat and outdoor shows are one of the best places for first-time boaters and adventure-seekers to their dream boat or RV. 

Before attending the show, check out the Discover Boating Louisville Boat Finder. Essentially, it lists all the boats at this year’s show. You can browse your options and determine which brands or models you’re interested in viewing. Check out the boat finder tool here.

2. Salute Our Heroes

To express gratitude to those that have served, all active/veteran military, active/retired first responders, and USCG/USCGA members will receive free admission on Thursday (1/26). All you have to do is show your military ID (or equivalent) and a photo ID. 

3. Enjoy $5 After 5 pm Deals

Why bother with the weekend crowds? Swing by on Thursday (1/26) after 5 pm for discounted admission tickets ($5). 

4. Meet Wakeboard Pros

Are you a wakeboarding enthusiast? Stop by the wake zone to meet pros Chad Sharpe and Massi Piffaretti, enjoy live music performances by Modern country artist Kevin Jaggers, and receive insider tips to level up your skills.  

5. Try Stand-Up Paddle Boarding (SUP)

Ever wanted to try stand-up paddle boarding? Well, now’s your chance! The Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow will feature a paddle sports pool for guests to demo kayaks, stand-up paddle boards, and other paddle sports. 

6. Explore Fred’s Shed How-To Center, Presented by Progressive® Insurance

If you have a boat, engine, or RV problem that you can’t seem to fix, stop by Fred’s Shed How-To Center. The tech experts will provide tips, tricks, and DIY advice for both first-time boaters and experienced road trippers. 

7. Licenses from the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife 

Booth 1000 will be your one-stop shop for all things schedules, rules, and regulations for Kentucky’s 2023 boating, fishing, and hunting seasons. You can also purchase licenses. 

8. Taste Four Roses Bourbon 

If browsing all the boats and RVs makes you thirsty, stop by the Four Roses Bourbon Lounge. Four Roses Award-Winning Family of Bourbons will be available for guests to try. And if that’s not your thing, you can help yourself to a Four Roses Bourbon Signature Cocktail. 

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eFOrd_0kOImyeL00
Photo byLouisville Boat, RV, and Sportshow®

9. Grab a Bite at the Food Court

There will be plenty of food available in the food court located in East Hall. Levy’s will be dishing out delicious grub and ice-cold beverages for guests to enjoy. 

10. Go Fishing in the Kid’s Trout Pond

The Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow is kid friendly. Bring the little ones by the Kid’s Trout Pond for some catch-and-release fishing! Not only is this a terrific time to introduce youngsters to the sport of fishing, but it’s free for everyone 12 and younger. 

11. Play in the Kids’ Cove Fun Zone

Once they’ve finished fishing, bring your kids by the Kids’ Cove Fun Zone. They’ve got many games and fun activities for them to enjoy—and it’s FREE for everyone aged 5-12. 

You can learn more about things to do at the 2023 Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow® here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ULeN2_0kOImyeL00
Photo byLouisville Boat, RV, and Sportshow®

Will I see y'all there?

