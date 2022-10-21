Louisville, KY

Lou Lou is Opening in NuLu

JC Phelps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KMfF3_0ihAnkaB00
Lou Lou

Jared Fox Matthews, a popular St. Matthews restauranteur, is growing his restaurant portfolio to include the ever-popular NuLu neighborhood of Louisville, KY. The owner of Lou Lou Food & Drink is taking over the space left vacant by Decca. Matthews says his goal is to open by mid-Dec or early-January ’23.

Lou Lou is Opening in NuLu

Matthews, largely proclaimed as the “Creole Champion of St. Matthews,” has thrived for years by delivering Louisville’s Louisiana connection via culinary delight. The New Orleans vibe will be alive at Lou Lou on Market. Live Jazz music will fill the air weekly. The new concept will continue its traditional Low Country cuisine, but Chef Cristian Garay will also add his flair and create a new menu. Cocktails will be an elevated spin on signature New Orleans drinks from the classic Sazerac to the unpredictable Hurricane (and some Voodoo Punch just for fun)!

Lou Lou on Market will also host a separate basement bar called The Stave, focusing on what Kentucky is known for: Bourbon. In addition, guests will enjoy one of the best patios in NuLu – and the entire city – at the new location. The property also features a “Lagniappe Room,” which can be booked for private dinners or parties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GbYk2_0ihAnkaB00
Lou Lou

An Interview with Jared Fox Matthews, the owner of Lou Lou Food + Drink

I recently had the chance to chat with Jared about the second location of Lou Lou.

Q: Please introduce yourself.

My name is Jared Fox Matthews. I am a husband, father of 4, and friend to everyone; I own Lou Lou Food + Drink, Equus Jack’s Restaurant & Lounge, Black Rabbit, and Fox Den, which are all located in St Matthews. I was born in Marksville, Louisiana and I have a passion for the culinary arts, craft cocktails, and music. Louisville is my home now and am excited to bring my love of New Orleans to The Ville!

Q: I’m so excited for the new location! Why did you choose NuLu?

I have had my eye on NuLu for quite some time. I feel the area is on the verge of exploding for our city and we want to be a part of that dynamic scene, bringing culinary creativity and keeping the neighborhood alive & thriving! My dream has always been to bring a touch of New Orleans to Louisville; I feel I have the right team to make that dream a reality while pleasing and entertaining the masses.

Q: Will guests be able to experience the same great food at the new location or will it be a different menu?

A similar menu will feature a few of our solid dishes from our St Matthews location, but there will be more creole-style food featuring higher-end proteins and seafood – Cajun Ribeye, Fried Catfish, Swordfish, etc.

Q: Tell me about the Stave, a new addition to the concept.

Stave will be an underground, speakeasy vibe featuring live music with a wide selection of bourbons. The already “cellar” type atmosphere will transform a tad due to the theme of Lou Lou on Market – Festive!

*note: Guests can enjoy live music inside and on the patio.

Q: What are you most excited about?

The patio!! Weekly Crawfish Boils, Low Country Boils, live music, and plenty of seasonal surprises. Laissez les bons temps rouler!

