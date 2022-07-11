Hey, y'all! Love the Louisville food scene? In all honesty... who doesn't? If you've ever wanted to sample offerings from a multitude of restaurants in the same space, I have the perfect event for you: the Sixth Annual Taste of Independents!
The Sixth Annual Taste of Independents
Join Apron Inc. for the 6th Annual Taste of Independents Food & Drink Festival. The event boasts nearly 30 food and spirits tastings by Louisville's most popular restaurants and cocktail providers. Attendees will get to taste the best of the best that our independent restaurants have to offer, enjoy live music, all while supporting Kentuckiana's independent restaurant workers.
Participating Restaurants:
- Against The Grain
- Anoosh Bistro/Noosh Nosh
- Brasserie Provence
- Bristol Bar & Grille
- Brooklyn and the Butcher/ The Exchange
- Craft House Pizza
- Dant Crossing
- D. Nalley's
- Fante's Coffee
- Four Pegs BBQ
- The Fox Den
- Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie
- Gill on the Go Catering
- Gourmet Provisions
- Gustavo's Mexican Grill
- Heirloom Brands
- Heitzman's Bakery
- Lou Lou Food and Drink
- Louvino
- Mark's Feed Store
- Martini Italian Bistro
- Masterson's Catering
- Red Yeti
- The Black Italian
- The Uptown Cafe
- Volare
Details
Who: APRON Inc., local chefs, and you!
What: A charity tasting event highlighting local restaurants and chefs
When: Sunday, July 17, 1PM – 4PM
Where: The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave
You can purchase tickets here.
About Apron, Inc.
The mission of Apron, Inc. is to provide financial relief to professional food and beverage industry workers in the Louisville, KY metro area who work at locally owned establishments and are experiencing financial distress due to illness, injury or other issues. www.aproninc.org
