Hey, y'all! Love the Louisville food scene? In all honesty... who doesn't? If you've ever wanted to sample offerings from a multitude of restaurants in the same space, I have the perfect event for you: the Sixth Annual Taste of Independents!

The Sixth Annual Taste of Independents

Apron Inc.

Join Apron Inc. for the 6th Annual Taste of Independents Food & Drink Festival. The event boasts nearly 30 food and spirits tastings by Louisville's most popular restaurants and cocktail providers. Attendees will get to taste the best of the best that our independent restaurants have to offer, enjoy live music, all while supporting Kentuckiana's independent restaurant workers.

Participating Restaurants:

Against The Grain

Anoosh Bistro/Noosh Nosh

Brasserie Provence

Bristol Bar & Grille

Brooklyn and the Butcher/ The Exchange

Craft House Pizza

Dant Crossing

D. Nalley's

Fante's Coffee

Four Pegs BBQ

The Fox Den

Georgia's Sweet Potato Pie

Gill on the Go Catering

Gourmet Provisions

Gustavo's Mexican Grill

Heirloom Brands

Heitzman's Bakery

Lou Lou Food and Drink

Louvino

Mark's Feed Store

Martini Italian Bistro

Masterson's Catering

Red Yeti

The Black Italian

The Uptown Cafe

Volare

Details

Who: APRON Inc., local chefs, and you!

What: A charity tasting event highlighting local restaurants and chefs

When: Sunday, July 17, 1PM – 4PM

Where: The Olmsted, 3701 Frankfort Ave

You can purchase tickets here.

About Apron, Inc.

The mission of Apron, Inc. is to provide financial relief to professional food and beverage industry workers in the Louisville, KY metro area who work at locally owned establishments and are experiencing financial distress due to illness, injury or other issues. www.aproninc.org