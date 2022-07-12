Jeffersontown, KY

Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh Time

JC Phelps

Looking for a summertime activity? Look no further than the Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest to choose from more than 85+ craft beers, wines, and seltzers to wet your palate. In its 7th year, this event returns to the beloved J-Town Gaslight Pavilion and 3rd Turn’s Kentucky Corner, plus the expanded footprint including Neal Drive.

Josh Olalde, Unsplash

Event Highlights

  • 3rd Turn Brewery will headline the Kentucky Corner hosted by Cox’s & Evergreen Liquors, featuring a dozen or more Kentucky breweries.
  • The event will feature 85+ craft beers from national favorites like New Belgium Brewing as well as Kentucky favorites like Country Boy Brewing from Lexington, KY and locals Louisville breweries like Atrium Brewing Company, plus many more.
  • The Truly “Beyond Beer” Bar will exclusively feature a wide variety of hard seltzers and hard teas.
  • There is more to a beer fest than just exploring the joys of summer seasonal brews:
  • Two Stages featuring live music from local artists.
  • Rec Bar will be onsite with some classic arcade and pinball games.
  • Oliver Winery will have new ciders featured as well as their summertime favorites, lemon and blueberry Moscato.
  • Food trucks and snack vendors like Fresh Out the Box, Six Forks Burger Company, Froggy’s Popcorn, and more will be featured.
  • Louisville Water Company will be there to keep all guests hydrated for the day too! We would not have great local beer without Louisville’s clean water.

Attend the Jeffersontown Summer Craft Beer Fest

Where: The Chamber Jeffersontown - Gaslight Pavilion, 10434 Watterson Trail, Jeffersontown, KY 40299

When: Saturday, July,16 from 4-8PM

Tickets: click here

JC Phelps is a Kentucky-based food + southern lifestyle writer.

