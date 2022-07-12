Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh Time

A World-Class Wine + Food Destination In Kentucky: the Farmer and the Frenchman

I’m so excited to introduce you to the Farmer and the Frenchman today, a one-of-a-kind property located in Henderson, Kentucky. I’ve been to almost every nook and cranny of our Commonwealth – and in my exploration, I’ve never found a place quite like this. To say that I fell in love almost instantaneously would be an understatement and I know y’all will feel the exact same way. From food, to wine, to stunning lodging — the Farmer and the Frenchman needs to be your next Kentucky road trip.