Gastropub Fare In Madisonville, Kentucky: The Crowded House

Hey, y’all! Looking for delicious gastropub fare in Madisonville, KY? Or just a meal that’s simply finger lickin’ good? Look no further than the Crowded House, which is located in beautiful Downtown Madisonville, KY (Hopkins County).

I recently had dinner at the Crowded House before attending a show at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts and it was truly a wonderful experience. I’m already planning my return!

The Crowded House: Madisonville, KY

You should expect a traditional gastropub environment when visiting the Crowded House, though the food is anything but ordinary.

Established in 2011, the Crowded House offers sixteen rotating taps that are sure to please any beer aficionado. Not a beer person? They also offer craft cocktails + 75 whiskeys for your sampling. The drinks are only elevated by the food, as guests choose from classic pub fare, a build-your-own-burger menu, wings, shareables, and the biggest pretzel you’ve ever seen in your life. Live music occurs every Saturday night, too!

What We Ordered

Pimento Cheese Dip: white cheddar, roasted red peppers

Giant Pretzel: 12 inch pretzel with horseradish mustard and bier cheese

Fish and Chips: Blue Moon-battered cod with house-cut fries and slaw

Visit the Crowded House

26 West Center Street Madisonville, KY 42431

(270) 825-1178

About Madisonville

Madisonville and Hopkins County are home to Kentucky’s largest variety of outdoor recreation activities, including scenic trails, tranquil lakes, rolling grasslands, and dense forests. Madisonville offers a variety of delectable dining, a state-of-the-art fine arts theatre and gallery, and a wide selection of comfortable and hospitable accommodations.