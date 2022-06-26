Madisonville, KY

Gastropub Fare In Madisonville, Kentucky: The Crowded House

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dDTHp_0gMiB25n00
Hey, y’all! Looking for delicious gastropub fare in Madisonville, KY? Or just a meal that’s simply finger lickin’ good? Look no further than the Crowded House, which is located in beautiful Downtown Madisonville, KY (Hopkins County).

I recently had dinner at the Crowded House before attending a show at the Glema Mahr Center for the Arts and it was truly a wonderful experience. I’m already planning my return!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LusYv_0gMiB25n00
The Crowded House: Madisonville, KY

You should expect a traditional gastropub environment when visiting the Crowded House, though the food is anything but ordinary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ABA5n_0gMiB25n00
Established in 2011, the Crowded House offers sixteen rotating taps that are sure to please any beer aficionado. Not a beer person? They also offer craft cocktails + 75 whiskeys for your sampling. The drinks are only elevated by the food, as guests choose from classic pub fare, a build-your-own-burger menu, wings, shareables, and the biggest pretzel you’ve ever seen in your life. Live music occurs every Saturday night, too!

What We Ordered

Pimento Cheese Dip: white cheddar, roasted red peppers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AYgf4_0gMiB25n00
Giant Pretzel: 12 inch pretzel with horseradish mustard and bier cheese

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BXoKw_0gMiB25n00
Fish and Chips: Blue Moon-battered cod with house-cut fries and slaw

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvOmP_0gMiB25n00
Visit the Crowded House

26 West Center Street Madisonville, KY 42431

(270) 825-1178

About Madisonville

Madisonville and Hopkins County are home to Kentucky’s largest variety of outdoor recreation activities, including scenic trails, tranquil lakes, rolling grasslands, and dense forests. Madisonville offers a variety of delectable dining, a state-of-the-art fine arts theatre and gallery, and a wide selection of comfortable and hospitable accommodations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01gY0F_0gMiB25n00
