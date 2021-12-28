Time Slip Theatre Debuts 'Cruel Intentions' and Opens New Space

The regional premiere of the movie-turned-musical will open January 7; 1501 Story Ave. (formerly LetterSong) is Time Slip's new home.

Time Slip Theatre, a 501(c)(3) theatre company that launched in Louisville in July 2021, is proud to debut its second mainstage musical and simultaneously open its new rehearsal space.

Time Slip Theatre

Based on the 1999 movie of the same name, “Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical” tells the story of Sebastian and Kathryn, two nefarious high-school Manhattan socialites who work to manipulate and maneuver Annette, a new student, in one of their villainous conquests. But when Sebastian struggles to reconcile his and Kathryn’s sinister ways with the purity and innocence of Annette, Kathryn’s wicked game comes to a life-changing climax. Featuring such 1990s pop songs as “Every You, Every Me,” “Bye Bye Bye,” “Just a Girl,” “I’m the Only One,” “Iris,” “Bittersweet Symphony,” and more, “Cruel Intentions” is a hysterical and seductive send-up of all the unhinged yet refined debauchery of the wealthy '90s.

Directed by Zachary Boone, the show will run January 7-15 at Art Sanctuary at 1433 S. Shelby St. in Germantown. Tickets are $24 and are available at timesliptheatre.org. The show is not recommended for those under 16.

While rehearsing the upcoming show, Time Slip has also become the new tenants at 1501 Story Ave. in Butchertown, formerly the home of LetterSong Calligraphy Studio. Situated at the corner of Story and Adams, the space currently functions as a rehearsal hall for adults and after-school students but will soon be converted to a black box theatre.

Following “Cruel Intentions,” Time Slip will produce “The Rocky Horror Show” at PLAY Louisville April 29-30 before closing at the season with "Once" in June. The company's initial after-school program for students will begin operation at 1501 Story in February 2022.