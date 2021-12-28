Louisville, KY

Bourbon City Receives Many Notable Accolades in 2021

JC Phelps

A major accolade from Travel + Leisure closes out an award-winning year for the City of Louisville.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12lKJT_0dXTBfGa00
Miles Manwaring, Unsplash

Despite a lingering COVID-19 pandemic, travelers were eager to visit Bourbon City in 2021. Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport saw several summer days surpass 2019 levels while local attractions were steady with bourbon distillery tours regularly selling out and the seasonal Jack O’Lantern Spectacular event welcoming a record 95,471 visitors this fall. Recognition came from several prominent national travel and tourism authorities including Travel + Leisure, Lonely Planet, Southern Living, Condé Nast, Fodors, and the New York Times.


Louisville closed out the year on a high note, landing on Travel + Leisure’s prestigious list of the “50 Best Places to Travel in 2022.” Over the past 12 months, Louisville has also been recognized as a seasonal stop by Condé Nast Traveler as a “Best Place to Travel in May,” Lonely Planet’s “Best Places to See Fall Colors in the U.S.,” and an additional nod from Travel + Leisure as “America’s Best Cities for Winter Travel.”

Louisville’s List of the Year's Top Accolades:


OVERALL CITY ACCOLADES

  • “50 Best Places to Travel in 2022” – Travel + Leisure
  • “Best Places to See Fall Colors in the U.S.” – Lonely Planet
  • “America’s Best Cities for Winter Travel” – Travel + Leisure 
  • “Best Places to Visit in the USA” – Country Living
  • “17 Amazing Vacation Ideas for Families with Teens” – TravelPulse
  • “5 of the Earth-Friendliest Cities Across the U.S.” – Parade.com
  • “10 Most Affordable U.S. Destinations” – CNBC
  • “10 Surprisingly Affordable Destinations for Fall Travel” – Real Simple
  • “Top-Rated ‘Up-and-Coming’ Cities” – Vacation Renter
  • “19 Family Vacation Ideas your Teenager will Love” – Today.com
  • “America’s Next Sports City” – Axios
  • “Best Places to Travel in May” – Condé Nast Traveler
  • “15 Best Destinations in the U.S. to Explore by Bike” – Tripsavvy.com
  • “2021’s Best Winter Holiday Destinations” – WalletHub  

EAT & DRINK

  • “2021’s Best Foodie Cities in America” – WalletHub
  • “The South’s Best Soul Food” (Lucretia’s Kitchen) – Southern Living
  • “Best BBQ Cities in America” – Eat This, Not That!
  • “Best Food Cities in the U.S.” – Escapism Toronto
  • “5 Best Food and Drink Trails In The Southern U.S.” – Travel Awaits 
  • “Top 25 Bourbon Bars in the U.S. & Canada” (Steak & Bourbon and Trouble Bar) – Yelp
  • “Best Cocktail Bars of the South” (Silver Dollar and Meta) – Garden & Gun
  • “Top 100 LGBTQ+ Bars Across the U.S.” (Chill Bar and Big Bar) – Yelp
  • “Must-Try Black-Owned Restaurants in the U.S.” (Shirley Mae’s & SuperChefs) – Woman’s Day
  • “Top 100 Places to Eat in 2021” (Mayan Café) – Yelp 

PLAY

  • “The 25 Best Distilleries in the U.S.” (Angel’s Envy) – Travel + Leisure
  • “10 Best RiverWalks in the U.S.” – USA Today 10BEST
  • “Best Art Exhibitions of 2021” (Promise, Witness, Remembrance/Speed Art Museum) – New York Times
  • “5 Black-Owned Distilleries Worth Visiting for Bourbon, Gin & More” (Brough Brothers) – Condé Nast
  • “30 Best Halloween Events Near You” (Boo at the Zoo, Jack O’ Lantern Spectacular) – Country Living
  • “The USA’s Most Spectacular Winter Lights Displays” (Lights Under Louisville) – Frommer’s
  • “10 Best Haunted Destinations in the U.S.” (Waverly Hills) – USA Today 10Best
  • “5 Fall Music Festivals You Won’t Want to Miss” (Louder Than Life) – Yahoo!
  • “Must-Visit Sports Venues in the South” (Churchill Downs) – Deep South Magazine
  • “10 Best Aerial Adventure Parks in the U.S.” (Louisville Mega Cavern) – USA Today 10Best
  • “Top Festivals & Culinary Events for Fall 2021” (Big Four Bridge Arts Festival) – Style Blueprint
  • “10 Best Craft Brandy Distilleries in the U.S.” (Copper & Kings) – USA Today 10Best

STAY

  • “Top 25 Hotels in the South” (Brown Hotel, 21c Louisville and the Galt House Hotel) – Condé Nast
  • “10 Midwestern Hotels with Stunning Architecture” (Brown Hotel) – Fodors
  • “10 Most Romantic Hotels in the U.S.” (Chateau Bourbon) – USA Today 10Best
  • “10 Best Pet Friendly Hotels” (21c Louisville) – USA Today 10Best
  • “2021’s Most Notable Hotel Openings” (Grady Hotel) – Flung Magazine

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# travel# tourism# louisville# kentucky# southern

Comments / 1

Published by

JC Phelps is a Kentucky-based food + southern lifestyle writer.

Louisville, KY
1928 followers

More from JC Phelps

Louisville, KY

Time Slip Theatre Debuts 'Cruel Intentions' and Opens New Space

The regional premiere of the movie-turned-musical will open January 7; 1501 Story Ave. (formerly LetterSong) is Time Slip's new home. Time Slip Theatre, a 501(c)(3) theatre company that launched in Louisville in July 2021, is proud to debut its second mainstage musical and simultaneously open its new rehearsal space.

Read full story
1 comments
Shelbyville, KY

Christmas At Wakefield-Scearce: Shelbyville, KY

Hey, y’all! If there’s one store that I adore in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, it’s Wakefield-Scearce. Located in historic Downtown Shelbyville, it’s an antique gallery that focuses on fine English antiques. Popular in English decor, they also have a wonderful selection of chinoiserie-style home decor and furnishings. While the gallery is always worth a visit year-round, there’s no better time to experience its magic than seeing Christmas at Wakefield-Scearce.

Read full story
Kentucky State

Kentucky-Made Gift Guide 2021: Shop Local This Holiday Season

Hey, y’all! ‘Tis the season for gift guides. Where did the year go? As crazy as it seems, it’s December — and time is running out to buy your friends, friendly, and loved ones the perfect gift. There’s nothing that I love more than supporting Kentucky-owned, Kentucky-made goods. As such, I’m excited to debut my Kentucky Made Gift Guide 2021. Looking for the perfect gift? Look no further, y’all!

Read full story
Kentucky State

Give The Gift Of Experiences This Holiday Season: #GiftGuide

Hey, y’all! ‘Tis the season for gift guides. Where did the year go? As crazy as it seems, it’s December — and time is running out to buy your friends, friendly, and loved ones the perfect gift. However, to kick my gift guides off this year, I’m giving y’all a new option: to give the gift of experiences. We all have so much stuff (and as a maximalist, I love it, trust me); that said, there’s no better gift than time well-spent with those that you love. As such, I’m excited to share my Kentucky Experiences Gift Guide 2021 with y’all today!

Read full story
Kentucky State

Local Business in Shelby County, Kentucky: Living Locally

Local Business in Shelby County, Kentucky: Living Locally. Hey, y’all! If there’s one thing that I am passionate about, it’s small business. I own a small business, I was raised by small business owners, and I know that small businesses are the backbones of our communities. We are lucky here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky to have so many communities that are dedicated to uplifting small, local business; and while there are many worth highlighting, one comes to the forefront of my mind: The Saddlebred Capital of the World — Shelby County, KY. Local business in ShelbyCounty is top-tier — and I’m excited to share some of my favorites with you today!

Read full story
1 comments
Horse Cave, KY

Horse Cave's Historic District, Local Holiday Shopping

Hey, y’all! Looking for your next Kentucky road trip? Look no further than a day of shopping in Horse Cave, Kentucky! Its the perfect small town adventure: right off of Main Street, you’ll find restaurants, boutiques, antique stores, and Hidden Rive Cave, the centerpiece of the District that is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Just 10 miles from Mammoth Cave National Park, Downtown Horse Cave – and all of Hart County – is full of adventure!

Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

RaceTrac Comes to Kentucky, Opens in Elizabethtown

RaceTrac Comes to Kentucky, Opens in Elizabethtown. At RaceTrac, you can always expect tasty food, competitive prices, and friendly service. They have “Whatever Gets You Going”, free of judgment or limitations. That’s their commitment to making people’s lives simpler and more enjoyable.

Read full story
2 comments
Bardstown, KY

Heaven Hill Distillery, Scout & Scholar Release Special Edition Barrel Aged Imperial Rye Saison

Heaven Hill Distillery, Scout & Scholar Release Special Edition Barrel Aged Imperial Rye Saison: Reclaimed Reward celebrates two Bardstown-based businesses committed to craft and celebrating community.

Read full story
1 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville's Acclaimed Speakeasy Hell or High Water Unveils Fall Cocktail Menu

Bundle up and head #belowwhiskeyrow where the team at Hell or High Water has just unveiled its fall cocktail menu. This season’s menu celebrates the flavors of fall with cocktails developed by Hell or High Water’s beverage director James Siegel.

Read full story
Louisville, KY

Have Thanksgiving Dinner At One Of Downtown Louisville's Best Restaurants

Hey, y'all! Intimated to cook Thanksgiving dinner at home? Let on of Louisville's best restaurants, Proof on Main, and Executive Chef Jeff Dailey do the cooking for you!. Have Thanksgiving Dinner At One Of Downtown Louisville's Best Restaurants.

Read full story
3 comments
Louisville, KY

Interview: Learn More About Jeff Dailey, One of Louisville's Top Chefs

Hey, y’all! Louisville is chock-full of amazing restaurants – and amazing chefs. The chefs that populate Derby City make it the culinary epicenter that it is. Recently, I had a chance to sit down with one of the city’s best to chat about his career and new role at Proof on Main. I hope you will enjoy reading my Interview With Chef Jeff Dailey.

Read full story
2 comments
Louisville, KY

Angel's Envy Donates Millions to Cardinal Athletic Fund

Cardinal Stadium club will be named to honor Angel's Envy in appreciation of the generous gift. Angel's Envy, the Louisville-based craft distiller that produces small batch, finished whiskeys, has agreed to a $4 million naming rights deal with University of Louisville Athletics.

Read full story
Kentucky State

How Many Bourbon Barrels Are Aging In Kentucky? Number + Industry Taxes Growing

How many Bourbon Barrels Are Aging In Kentucky? The Kentucky Distillers’ Association (KDA) recently announced that for the first time in the modern era of American whiskey, Kentucky has 10 million barrels of bourbon aging in distillery warehouses across the Commonwealth.

Read full story
Kentucky State

A One Ounce Pour of Bourbon for $600? Only In Kentucky!

In Kentucky, we make record-breaking sales in two industries: bourbon and horses. However, the most recent sale of Van Winkle Family Reserve 15-yr sets the bar higher than ever before.

Read full story
4 comments
Simpsonville, KY

New Simpsonville Business Serves Enormous Crème Puffs, Lavender Tea, and Charcuterie

Hey, y’all! If you’re a regular here on the blog, you know that Shelby County, Kentucky is one of my – if not my – favorite communities in the Commonwealth. It’s chock-full of southern charm and hospitality, boasts great shopping, and is perfectly situated between Louisville and Lexington. On my recent trip to Simpsonville, I discovered my new favorite spot in town and I’m tickled pink to share it with y’all today: Little Mount Lavender. I know y’all are going to love it!

Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

Mums, Pumpkins, And All Things Fall In Kentucky

Hey, y’all! While (in my completely biased opinion) all seasons are lovely in the Commonwealth of Kentucky, there’s something special about Autumn. The colors in the trees, a crisp breeze in the air, the sight of locally-grown pumpkins and mums. I love it. There are many fabulous places to celebrate fall this year, but I’m excited to share how to best Celebrate Fall In Hart County, Kentucky with y’all today: a visit to Dennison’s Roadside Market!

Read full story
1 comments
Kentucky State

Kentucky's Outstanding New-to-Market Pimento Cheese

Hey, y’all! Pimento cheese is sometimes referred to as the “pâté of the south” and/or the “caviar of the south”. While it is certainly both of those things, it is also – simply put – my favorite food. As such, I’m excited to share Kentucky's Best New-to-Market Pimento Cheese (and the creator) with you today.

Read full story
4 comments
Louisville, KY

Louisville's Charitable Drag Queen Brunch: CC's Low Carb Kitchen

Hey, y’all! There are few things that I love more than experiencing a new restaurant. While there are still a few restaurants that are new-to-me in the city, that list is becoming smaller and smaller. That said, I was elated to try CC’s Low Carb Kitchen in Downtown Louisville last weekend. The best part? While the food and drinks were delicious, we got to enjoy them with an intimate, entertaining drag show — one of the best that I’ve been to in years!

Read full story
3 comments
Louisville, KY

Wine and Dine In Downtown Louisville: Swizzle's Summer Wine Dinner Series, A Review

Last week, I had the chance to attend the final Wine Dinner Series of the summer at Swizzle in Louisville, Kentucky. It was a wonderful dining experience from start to end – each course was expertly-curated and paired with delicious wine. I want to commend the kitchen and the organizers of the event for top-notch execution. I’m hoping they bring back the series next summer; that said, get excited: they are launching a Bourbon Dinner Series in the fall (but more on that later). To understate: the Wine Dinner Series at Swizzle was a night to remember!

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy