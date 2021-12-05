Local Business in Shelby County, Kentucky: Living Locally

Hey, y’all! If there’s one thing that I am passionate about, it’s small business. I own a small business, I was raised by small business owners, and I know that small businesses are the backbones of our communities. We are lucky here in the Commonwealth of Kentucky to have so many communities that are dedicated to uplifting small, local business; and while there are many worth highlighting, one comes to the forefront of my mind: The Saddlebred Capital of the World — Shelby County, KY. Local business in Shelby County is top-tier — and I’m excited to share some of my favorites with you today!

Shelby County has many businesses that call it home. However, for the purposes of this post, I’m going to list my top picks for shopping, antiquing, dining, and farms/farmers markets. Did I miss a must-visit business? Let me know in the comments below or shoot me an email (jc@jacobcphelps.com) and I will be sure to make the list as representative as possible!

Local Business In Shelby County: Shopping

Little Mount Lavender Company

6905 Shelbyville Rd. Simpsonville, KY 40067

Little Mount Lavender Company / Woodlief Farm is dedicated to producing and providing the most pure and natural lavender-based products. They use only organic products on their farm where they grow the lavender. LML products contain no perfumes, parabens, paraffins, chemical dyes, or harsh detergents. Inside the store, you’ll find every lavender product that you could dream of: soaps, bath bombs, candles, oils, lotions, and more. I’ve loved everything that I’ve ever tried from Little Mount Lavender.

Shelby Horse Supply

7022 Shelbyville Rd. Simpsonville, KY 40067

From the rolling hills and misty mornings of the Kentucky bluegrass, the finest in hand-crafted equine leather goods are manufactured with quality and pride. Although a full service tack shop, for the past 35 years master leather crafter Vance Riester has been dedicated to making the very best in equine related products for your horse, as well as personal items. I personally love their leather belts, key chains, and dog collars. Shelby Horse Supply is one of my favorite stores in all of Kentucky!

The Lovely Fig

6950 Shelbyville Road, Suite 1 Simpsonville, KY 40067

A new boutique to Simpsonville (at the time of writing this article), the Lovely Fig prides itself on providing a shopping experience where women feel treasured. In the store, you’ll find a wide selection of clothing, accessories, and home decor.

The Polkadotted Pineapple Boutique

536 Main St. Shelbyville, KY 40065

An upscale boutique shop, The Polkadotted Pineapple offers new and unique fashions at a very affordable price point. If you’re shopping near Derby, don’t miss their one-of-a-kind Derby Hats! Dori will fix you right up + have you looking sharp.

Local Business In Shelby County: Antiquing

Wakefield-Scearce Galleries

525 Washington St. Shelbyville, KY 40065

Hear me out: Wakefield-Scearce Galleries is the best, most gorgeous antique gallery in the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Every room is a dream and perfectly aligns with my style. If you like English antiques – silver, furniture, and accessories alike – this is the store for you. If you love chinoiserie like me, look no further. It’s a dream!

Paisley Pig Antiques & Collectables

528 Main St, Shelbyville, KY 40065

A wonderful antique mall in the heart of Downtown Shelbyville, the Paisley Pig has a wide-array of booths boasting anything your heart desires. The price point is great + you are sure to find treasure!

Reclaimed On Main

514 Main St, Shelbyville, KY 40065

My other favorite Main Street antique shop, Reclaimed On Main, is not to be missed. Similar to the Paisley Pig, you never know what you will find — and if you are an antique shopper like myself, you know that the thrill is half of the fun!

Local Business In Shelby County: Dining

The Red Lion

525 Washington St. Shelbyville, KY 40065

The Red Lion at Science Hill is a historic, Tudor-style restaurant in Shelbyville, KY. They provide their guests with an upscale dining experience featuring fresh, local ingredients and New American cuisine. Apart from their mouthwatering menu, they also have 120+ whiskies for you to choose from!

B&N Market

5945 Elmburg Rd, Bagdad, KY 40003

This food market has been family-owned and operated since 1970. B&N is famous in Bagdad, KY – and with good reason. Upon walking in, you know this is a spot for locals to eat. They serve some of the best brisket and burgers in the entire Commonwealth, that I promise you.

You might think about going to Little Mount Lavender Company for the shopping, and you absolutely should. That said, there’s also an amazing cafe in the back of the building that serves some of the best charcuterie boards, drinks, and sweet treats in Kentucky!

Brick + Mortar

6999 Shelbyville Rd. Simpsonville, KY 40067

A wonderful coffee shop in the heart of Simpsonville, Brick + Mortar always satisfies my cravings. While they have a fantastic year-round menu, their seasonal offerings aren’t to be missed. Also, don’t just order coffee — they have fabulous snacks, too!

The Bell House

721 Main St. Shelbyville, KY 40065

Located in a gorgeous, historic, renovated home in Shelbyville, the Bell House is the perfect spot for lunch or dinner on your trip to Shelbyville. I love their chicken salad and grape salad!

McKinley’s Cafe

615 Main St. Shelbyville, KY 40065

If there’s one thing that I am sure of, it’s that I am a sandwich kind of guy. And the sandwiches at McKinley’s are next level! You’ll love their full menu, along with their homemade bread + treats!

Spotz Gelato

545 Main St. Shelbyville, KY 40065

Spotz Gelato serves up award-winning, handcrafted, small-batch gelato and sorbet. Everything served at Spotz is made from local Kentucky Proud ingredients and is served in both their Scoop Shops and in vintage food trucks at festivals, events, weddings, corporate events, and private parties throughout Kentucky. A certified Kentucky Proud business, Spotz Gelato is produced in a commercial kitchen on the owner’s farm to ensure freshness. Their mission is to provide a taste of Italy with the very best of the Commonwealth’s ingredients!

Ken-Tex BBQ

1163 Mt. Eden Rd. Shelbyville, Kentucky

Customers come into Ken-Tex saying, “Sure smells good in here!” The rotisserie pit hickory smoked barbecue draws customers from miles around and keeps them coming back time and again.

Local Business In Shelby County: Farmers Market + Farms

Shelbyville: 1513 Midland Trl. Shelbyville, KY 40065

Simpsonville: Wiche Pavillion, 106 Old Veechdale Road, Simpsonville, KY 40067

While the restaurants are certainly worth visiting in Shelby County, there are also a plethora of farmers in the county. If looking for fresh produce when in-season, look no further than the farmers markets. There is one in both Shelbyville and Simpsonville.

Other great farms to visit include Gallrein Farms (1029 Vigo Rd. Shelbyville, KY 40065) and Mulberry Orchard (1330 Mulberry Pike Shelbyville, KY 40065). Both are top-tier!

Looking to support local business in the Commonwealth of Kentucky? There’s no better place to start than Shelby County. Eat, shop, and support local, y’all!

About Shelby County

Shelby County, a community of small-town charm and world-class equestrian events, is the American Saddlebred Capital of the World. Home to 90-plus Saddlebred horse farms and breeding and training facilities, ShelbyKY gives visitors a rare peek into the world of the Saddlebred show horse. Attractions include Kentucky’s only designer outlet mall, The Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass; the antique, home accessory and furniture shops comprising “Design Destination”; Jeptha Creed Distillery; Bulleit Distillery; Talon Winery; and the Shelby County Community Theatre. ShelbyKY’s dining landscape includes culinary icons Science Hill Inn and Claudia Sanders Dinner House; overnight choices range from brand-name chain hotels to downtown lofts; and there are ample outdoor adventures to enjoy.