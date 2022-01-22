Holyoke Gas and Electric issues statement regarding recent power outages

TMS: Can this helmet make you happier? It's here in Holyoke

We all want to live as healthy a lifestyle as we can. And we want to be happy as well. The more comfortable our lives, the better. Unfortunately, some of us have issues that we've carried with us from our youth into adulthood, like depression. I'm not referring to periods of sadness we encounter as a response to a disturbing event. These are situational and as soon as the situation changes, so does the sadness or depression associated with it.