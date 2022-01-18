What's eating you? Eating Disorders on the rise among baby boomers

Jayne B. Stearns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AwOXS_0dlxT0iO00
eating disordersJesus Rocha/Unsplash

Let's face it. Aging can be a challenge to body image. Although we may feel young and youthful inside, one trip to the mirror can wreck any youthful illusions we may have about aging gracefully without wrinkles and tummy fat. Still, in defiance of the obvious, a Pew Research Center survey confirms that most of us feel at least 10-20 years younger than we are. And a glance at the birthdate on the driver's license only confirms it. Have you recently applied online for any credit cards? Scrolling down through the years to find your birthdate can feel like hours.

Sigh.

We are bombarded with youthful advertisements on TV and in newspapers and magazines to compound this. When was the last time you saw a 68-year-old woman modeling a bra and panties while using a walker to help keep her upright? I thought so. Never. Isn't it evident that our society values youth?

The pandemic hasn't made it easier for those with a propensity toward eating disorders. According to the JAMA Network, hospitalization rates for eating disorders roughly doubled compared to the rates in the prior two years. In addition, those admitted to the hospital stay almost 50% longer.

Anne E. Becker, psychiatrist and director of the Eating Disorders Clinical and Research Program at Massachusetts General Hospital and president of the Academy for Eating Disorders, says,

"As our society values youth and as baby boomers reinvent what it means to be middle-aged, there are growing social forces that can undermine older women's self-esteem and potentially lead to body dissatisfaction — for example, if you think the surface of your skin or the contours of your body aren't supposed to match your chronological age. That, combined with health concerns about obesity, can make people feel bad about their bodies and, in turn, could result in eating strategies that undermine well-being."

Anorexia Nervosa, Bulimia, Binge Eating: a rose by any other name would still be an Eating Disorder

No longer the realm of angst-ridden adolescents and stigmatized mainly as a teenager's disease, eating disorders for those women over 50 have become a growing concern among treatment professionals in recent years. In fact, according to researchers at Harvard Medical School, the percentage of people ages 65 and over tripled among those engaged in strict dieting or fasting, nearly tripled among binge eaters, and quadrupled among purgers.

Are you having problems with body image? And if so, is it interfering with your life According to Harvard Health, you should ask yourself the following questions:

  • Do you worry about your body and aging more than your friends do What efforts do you make to hide these changes?
  • If you had the choice between living an extra five years and attaining your perfect weight, would you choose to attain your ideal weight?
  • Do you and your friends spend a lot of time discussing diets, weight, your looks, gym routines, etc.?Does the number on the scale determine your mood for the day?
  • Do you spend an excessive amount of time planning what to eat and not to eat and how to get enough exercise?
  • Do you gravitate toward health regimens that involve purging or restricting food - for example, going gluten- or yeast-free, becoming a vegan, fasting, or doing colonics or cleanses?

If you responded yes to one or more questions, it might be time to seek professional help. In the meantime, try to shift your energy away from body image and food Seniors are less amenable to seeking help with eating disorders than their teenage counterparts. There could be a variety of reasons you've manifested an eating disorder. So, the sooner you find access to support, the sooner you'll feel better!

___

Sources

1 Disordered eating in midlife and beyond Harvard Health Publishing Harvard Medical School.

https://www.health.harvard.edu/womens-health/disordered-eating-in-midlife-and-beyond

2 Elder Eating Disorders: Surprising New Challenge Today's Geriatric Medicine Jullann Shaeffer.

http://www.todaysgeriatricmedicine.com/news/exclusive_0409_03.shtml

3. Mass General Hospital https://www.massgeneral.org/doctors/16851/Anne-Becker

4 The Jama Network https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2786185?resultClick=3

5. Pew Research Center https://www.pewresearch.org/social-trends/2009/06/29/growing-old-in-america-expectations-vs-reality/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Bulimia# health# Eating disorders# baby boomers# pandemic

Comments / 18

Published by

Jayne is a freelance writer, published poet, and award-winning playwright who specializes in writing human interest stories and anything else that satisfies a multitude of curiosities.

Holyoke, MA
695 followers

More from Jayne B. Stearns

Holyoke, MA

Holyoke's Mayor Garcia seeking assistance from non-profits and faith-based organizations in sheltering the homeless

The homeless ones. You've seen them around Holyoke, some of them standing in the median strip of high traffic areas, clutching signs, hoping to gain a few cents from drivers as they stop at red lights. You've seen them on High Street and Main. They here in Holyoke, as well as every town in the Commonwealth.

Read full story
12 comments
Massachusetts State

To idle your car or not to idle? Any longer than 5 minutes and you could be fined

Because a few days ago, a neighbor, who is disabled and who hires a medical transportation company to take her to her medical appointments, was handed a sticker with the words, "THIS IS A NO IDLING ZONE," as she headed to her transport vehicle which was idling in the street outside her home.

Read full story
2 comments

The sometimes nefarious history of the snowman

This past week, heavy winter snowstorms dropped more than 14 inches of snow across the southeast, shutting down our nation's capital, leaving half a million people without electricity and three people dead. Airlines canceled thousands of flights. Vehicles were left stranded in the middle of the road, and parts of Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and DC were declared states of emergencies. It was the first storm of 2022, and it was a biggie.

Read full story
2 comments
Holyoke, MA

TMS: Can this helmet make you happier? It's here in Holyoke

We all want to live as healthy a lifestyle as we can. And we want to be happy as well. The more comfortable our lives, the better. Unfortunately, some of us have issues that we've carried with us from our youth into adulthood, like depression. I'm not referring to periods of sadness we encounter as a response to a disturbing event. These are situational and as soon as the situation changes, so does the sadness or depression associated with it.

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Is it a birdhouse? A hut? A mailbox? No, it’s Holyoke’s little free libraries!

From a distance, you’ve probably seen them, those large birdhouse-like structures perched atop a pole, lining some of the streets in Holyoke. Upon closer examination, you see a door, and when you open the door to look inside, you find books; big books, small books, hardcovers, paperbacks, children’s books, and books for adults. You’ll even find some bestsellers inside and out-of-print rarities if you search long enough.

Read full story
2 comments

An opinion for the new year

"We must plunge into experience and then reflect on the meaning of it. All reflection and no plunging drives us mad; all plunging and no reflection, and we are brutes." - Goethe.

Read full story
1 comments
Hadley, MA

Raw milk: the other white drink

The pasteurization of milk was developed less than a century due to dairy cows being fed industrial waste while living in confined urban settings. These less than desirable environmental factors made our milk unfit to drink.

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Grow fresh herbs year-round

There’s nothing like fresh herbs from the garden to make your meals taste better and give them that added flavorful oomph. But you don’t have to wait for warmer weather to have fresh herbs all year round. You don’t need soil, and you don’t need lots of space. All you really need to grow herbs hydroponically is water, a few glass containers, and light.

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke Medical Center main campus relocates COVID testing area

Holyoke Medical Center's designated COVID-19 Testing site on the main campus of the hospital has been relocated to the Auxiliary Conference Center around toward the back of the facility. Those looking to be tested should follow the posted signage for directions, then call the number listed on the signs from their car when they arrive at the hospital grounds. Please remain in your car until asked to enter the facility to be tested.

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Bringing the farmer's market indoors

Winter may be here and along with it, frozen earth that can't produce the vegetables and other forms of produce we may find at our local Farmer's Markets during the warmer weather. Other products you may find at the markets like organic milk, flowers, homemade bread, jams and jellies, honey, cheeses, maple products, eggs, and locally made foods, seem to disappear as well. So, where do all the Farmer's Markets go when the weather turns cold?

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Can you fit four years of trash into a 16-ounce Mason jar? Laura Singer did!

The average Holyoker generates over 4 pounds of trash every day, which, if you pull out your calculator, equals about 1.5 tons of solid waste per year. And that’s a lot of trash.

Read full story
2 comments
Massachusetts State

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits arrive in Holyoke

The at-home COVID-19 test kids that were distributed by the state of Massachusetts have arrived in Holyoke and are ready to be picked up. Holyoke will be sending home test kits with every student in their public school system and kits will be available at the following agencies:

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke: loosening the shackles of crime

For three years running, the data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program - a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state, and region - rated Holyoke among the top three as one of the most dangerous cities in Massachusetts. This is despite the fact that the crime rate in Holyoke has been steadily decreasing for the past five years. This year, the crime rate in Holyoke has decreased by 12.55%. Arrests are down as well.

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Free COVID-19 at-home test kits coming to Holyoke this week

The Baker-Polito administration has purchased 2.1 million OTC rapid-antigen COVID-19 test kits that will be delivered to 102 Massachusetts towns this week. Holyoke, as well as Amherst, Northampton, Huntington, South Hadley, Springfield, and Ware, are among the 102 municipalities the administration has targeted as being among those Massachusetts towns with the highest percentage of families living at or below the poverty level. These towns account for almost 3.7 million Massachusetts residents.

Read full story

Your dryer sheets stink!

There’s nothing like the feeling of crawling into a comfy bed at night made extra cozy with newly washed sheets that smell fresh and clean. It’s a bit of heaven on Earth especially after a hard day’s work, isn’t it?

Read full story
43 comments

Mood Food

You’ve undoubtedly heard the adage, “you are what you eat”. Of course, this doesn’t mean if you eat a watermelon, you’ll turn into one. What it does mean is if you eat healthy food, you’ll become healthy; not only healthy in body, but also in mind as well.

Read full story
3 comments

If the Holiday hustle and bustle is beginning to get on your nerves, try a little silence

From the moment we awake, we are greeted with a cacophony of sound. The alarm clock blares, then the coffee maker echoes its drip, drip, drip. The TV drones. And whether we are consciously aware of it or not, even the muted hum of the refrigerator in the background underscores the morning.

Read full story
1 comments

House plants: nature's air purifiers

With winter here and more cold weather on the way, not many of us will be opening our windows to circulate the fresh air within our homes. No balmy summer breezes will grace our homes for months.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Are people born in December shorted on birthday gifts? Why it matters.

The answer to the above questions is a resounding, “Yes”. And also a resounding, “No”. Does it truly matter? Christmas is the season of giving, so why even measure the receiving part of this seasonal equation, right?

Read full story
108 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy