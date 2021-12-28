Holyoke Medical Center main campus relocates COVID testing area

Holyoke Medical Center Google Images

Holyoke Medical Center's designated COVID-19 Testing site on the main campus of the hospital has been relocated to the Auxiliary Conference Center around toward the back of the facility. Those looking to be tested should follow the posted signage for directions, then call the number listed on the signs from their car when they arrive at the hospital grounds. Please remain in your car until asked to enter the facility to be tested.

Some molecular COVID test results that are performed on campus will have results through Holyoke Medical Center's online portal soon after the testing is completed that same day. PCR test results currently take up to two to three days to be provided. All tests are approved by the State of Massachusetts.

Symptomatic patients may enter through the ER which is open 24/7, where a separate area for those patients with flu-like symptoms is located. Minors can be accompanied by one parent and adults will be allowed one adult visitor into the ER waiting room. No visitors, other than an adult accompanying a minor, will be allowed into the treatment rooms of the Emergency Department.

According to the instructions on the Holyoke Medical Center website, appointments for testing at the hospital are not required. Please call ahead to confirm the charge for asymptomatic testing, or for more information at 413-534-2500. Holyoke Medical Center is located at 575 Beech Street, Holyoke, MA 01040.

COVID-19 testing is available at Holyoke Medical Center: Monday – Friday, 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Testing will not be available on Friday, December 31, 2021.

Sources:

www.HolyokeHealth.com