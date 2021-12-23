Free at-home COVID-19 test kits arrive in Holyoke

Test Kit Annie Spratt/Upsplash

The at-home COVID-19 test kids that were distributed by the state of Massachusetts have arrived in Holyoke and are ready to be picked up.

Holyoke will be sending home test kits with every student in their public school system and kits will be available at the following agencies:

Holyoke Public Library

Holyoke Veterans Services

One Holyoke CDC

Holyoke Senior Center

Holyoke Boys and Girls Club

Tapestry Health

Providence Ministries

Western Mass Healthcare

Greater Holyoke WMCA

Holyoke Health Center

Please call ahead to ensure the availability at each organization as distribution is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The city is distributing iHealth Labs over-the-counter COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen test kits as part of The Baker-Polito Administration initiative. This Monday the administration announced that the state had secured 2.1 million test kits to be distributed to municipalities throughout Massachusetts with the highest percentage of families below the poverty level. In total, the 102 municipalities account for nearly 3.7 million Massachusetts residents.

Each kit costs the Commonwealth $5.00.

The state continues to use “gold-standard” PCR tests with results back as quickly as 24 to 36 hours in Holyoke's free “Stop the Spread” testing sites, which includes a drive-up testing location at Holyoke Community College and a walk-up testing site at Holyoke’s War Memorial at 310 Appleton Street.

Hampden County has seen a rise in positive COVID tests from 5.72% to 7.28% over the past two weeks; an increase of confirmed cases from 2,578 cases to 3,809; and an average daily increase of cases from 39.1 to 57.8 per capita. Officials are expecting more increases in all areas during the coming weeks before and after Christmas.

Again, to ensure availability, please call each organization before you attempt to pick up your free test kit.

Resource: https://www.holyoke.org/at-home-covid-19-testing-kits-available/

Source: https://www.publichealthwm.org/covid-19/data/Hampden