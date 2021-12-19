Mood Food

Jayne B. Stearns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W4Vbe_0dQzSs6r00
MoodPhoto by Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash

You’ve undoubtedly heard the adage, “you are what you eat”. Of course, this doesn’t mean if you eat a watermelon, you’ll turn into one. What it does mean is if you eat healthy food, you’ll become healthy; not only healthy in body, but also in mind as well.

Food affects our moods maybe more than we realize, and there’s an overwhelming amount of scientific evidence to support this. In fact, there's a whole new field of study called nutritional psychiatry that is scientific witness to the effectiveness of food as a source for regulating emotion and behavior.

Food is so much more than fuel

Like an expensive car, our brains function best on premium fuel and can be damaged by anything less.

According to Eva Sellhub, MD of Harvard, 95% of the neurotransmitter, Serotonin, is produced within the intestinal tract, that labyrinthine network of intestines that digests what we eat and turns it into various forms of fuel. Since serotonin is one of a number of neurotransmitters that regulate mood, what we eat directly affects how we feel. We could say happiness is in our gut. What’s more, the function of our neurons and the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin, are highly influenced by the production of the “good” bacteria found in probiotics. Therefore, foods rich in probiotics should be incorporated into your diet. Here are some probiotic abundant foods:

  • Kimchi
  • Kombucha
  • Pickled cucumber
  • Yogurt
  • Kefir
  • Sauerkraut
  • Tempeh
  • Miso

As you can see, these foods are fermented or cultured with “good” bacteria, whereas the majority of the processed foods and the western diet in general, actually kill the good bacteria. The result of these over-processed and adulterated foods is decreased neurotransmitter formation and depression. Studies have shown that probiotics even decrease anxiety, so if you find these fermented foods unappetizing, purchase some probiotic supplements.

Going “clean”

There are a few things we can do to eat right and increase those serotonin levels:

  • Pay attention – Start paying attention to what foods directly affect your moods and why.
  • Begin a notebook where you can track your progress.
  • Eliminate – Eliminate the foods that make you feel bloated, depressed, anxious, etc.
  • Go clean – Cut out all processed foods, especially sugar.
  • Options – Some people prefer to eliminate dairy products and grains, as well.

Dr. Selhub suggests you “go clean” for at least three weeks to reach a baseline, then you can begin to reintroduce each food individually. Yes, it’s time-consuming but the rewards will far outweigh the sacrifice of time involved.

There are some complex carbohydrates also known to increase serotonin levels that may sound more appealing than the above-fermented ones that will also slow the absorption of sugar into your bloodstream, which will prevent mood swings. They are also a source of fiber. Fill your meals with these as see how you feel:

  • Oats
  • Peas
  • Beans
  • Pears
  • Brussel sprouts

There’s a clear relationship between food and your emotions, so watch what you eat. Be happy and eat food that makes happiness and health your priority!

Resources:

1. Nutritional Psychiatry: Your Brain on Food. Harvard Health Blog.

https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/nutritional-psychiatry-your-brain-on-food-201511168626

2. Mood Food: Can What You Eat Effect Your Happiness? Healthline.

https://www.healthline.com/health/mood-food-can-what-you-eat-affect-your-happiness

3. 13 Great Probiotic Foods You Should Be Eating.

https://draxe.com/probiotic-foods/

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Food for Moodserontoninfoodmooddepression

Comments / 3

Published by

Jayne is a freelance writer, published poet, and award-winning playwright who specializes in writing human interest stories and anything else that satisfies a multitude of curiosities.

Holyoke, MA
403 followers

More from Jayne B. Stearns

Holyoke, MA

Can you fit four years of trash into a 16-ounce Mason jar? Laura Singer did!

The average Holyoker generates over 4 pounds of trash every day, which, if you pull out your calculator, equals about 1.5 tons of solid waste per year. And that’s a lot of trash.

Read full story
3 comments
Massachusetts State

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits arrive in Holyoke

The at-home COVID-19 test kids that were distributed by the state of Massachusetts have arrived in Holyoke and are ready to be picked up. Holyoke will be sending home test kits with every student in their public school system and kits will be available at the following agencies:

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke: loosening the shackles of crime

For three years running, the data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program - a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state, and region - rated Holyoke among the top three as one of the most dangerous cities in Massachusetts. This is despite the fact that the crime rate in Holyoke has been steadily decreasing for the past five years. This year, the crime rate in Holyoke has decreased by 12.55%. Arrests are down as well.

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Free COVID-19 at-home test kits coming to Holyoke this week

The Baker-Polito administration has purchased 2.1 million OTC rapid-antigen COVID-19 test kits that will be delivered to 102 Massachusetts towns this week. Holyoke, as well as Amherst, Northampton, Huntington, South Hadley, Springfield, and Ware, are among the 102 municipalities the administration has targeted as being among those Massachusetts towns with the highest percentage of families living at or below the poverty level. These towns account for almost 3.7 million Massachusetts residents.

Read full story

Your dryer sheets stink!

There’s nothing like the feeling of crawling into a comfy bed at night made extra cozy with newly washed sheets that smell fresh and clean. It’s a bit of heaven on Earth especially after a hard day’s work, isn’t it?

Read full story
29 comments

If the Holiday hustle and bustle is beginning to get on your nerves, try a little silence

From the moment we awake, we are greeted with a cacophony of sound. The alarm clock blares, then the coffee maker echoes its drip, drip, drip. The TV drones. And whether we are consciously aware of it or not, even the muted hum of the refrigerator in the background underscores the morning.

Read full story

House plants: nature's air purifiers

With winter here and more cold weather on the way, not many of us will be opening our windows to circulate the fresh air within our homes. No balmy summer breezes will grace our homes for months.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Are people born in December shorted on birthday gifts? Why it matters.

The answer to the above questions is a resounding, “Yes”. And also a resounding, “No”. Does it truly matter? Christmas is the season of giving, so why even measure the receiving part of this seasonal equation, right?

Read full story
90 comments
Holyoke, MA

Is your dog stoned? The dangers of pets eating pot

A few days ago, a Holyoke neighbor took advantage of the spring-like weather and brought her two dogs on a hike to Mt. Tom, mostly around the Bray Lake area. When she arrived home, she noticed one dog acting strangely. The usually lively and affectionate hound seemed off-balance. Her legs swayed. She wouldn’t sit or lay down. She dribbled urine. And her eyes would close as if tired.

Read full story
2 comments
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke's real Christmas elves: Morgan, Moira, and Tessa

For the past 50 plus years, the Holyoke Police Department’s Narcotics Division has run a Christmas Toy drive for the children of Holyoke. In previous years, donations for the drive were collected from the community. Then on Christmas morning, Holyoke PD would drive to various parts of town - in their cruisers and with a truck full of toys, sirens blasting and blue lights flashing - to hand out toys to some of Holyoke's most disadvantaged children. For some Holyoke kids, these were the only toys they would receive each year.

Read full story

Live Christmas trees coming straight to your door

There is a Christmas axiom made evident every holiday season: The closer we get to Christmas Day, the fewer Christmas trees we will find for sale. This doesn’t bode well for the procrastinators and time-challenged among us.

Read full story
3 comments
Holyoke, MA

The black bears of the Holyoke Highlands

Earlier this month, there was another black bear sighting in the Holyoke Highlands area. This wasn’t just another sighting similar to the frequent ones seen of a momma bear and her cubs parading across the streets in search of less populated ground. This bear had somehow got itself inside one women’s cast-iron fenced-in back yard and taken down her recently refilled bird feeder, looking for the seed treats within it. It stayed there for at least 30 minutes until she came out and made noises loud enough to scare it back over her fence and down into the dingle.

Read full story
3 comments

Navigating grief during the Holidays

For many people, especially those who are grieving the recent loss of a loved one, the holiday season brings into laser focus everything that is difficult in living without that beloved.

Read full story
10 comments

Concrete Moses: A day in the life of a street person

Yesterday, I watched a homeless man walking the length of sidewalk outside the courthouse. He was draped in a white toga from his shoulders to his sandaled feet and apparently didn’t have of a coat to protect him from the biting December winds that whipped through the caverns of tall, city buildings that surrounded him.

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

The bulb lady of Look Park makes holiday light display brighter

Decorating the Christmas Tree and strategically draping it in lights is one of the highlights of the holiday season. Put on some background Christmas carols and you're feeling more festive by the minute. Then bam! A whole string of lights is out and needs to be replaced, or maybe a few individual lights are out, necessitating a trip to buy new ones. The decorating is on hold until a run to the store for replacement bulbs is completed.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy