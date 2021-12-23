Holyoke, MA

Can you fit four years of trash into a 16-ounce Mason jar? Laura Singer did!

Jayne B. Stearns

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SyMPB_0dLlQ3Xo00
Trash ManJordan Beltran - Upsplash

The average Holyoker generates over 4 pounds of trash every day, which, if you pull out your calculator, equals about 1.5 tons of solid waste per year.

And that’s a lot of trash.

Over the decades we’ve managed to make progress with recycling, and since the ’70s, an increasing number of young and retired people began to compost much of their trash, then dump the rest. Even municipalities began to care about recycling. It’s been a decades-long process reaching toward zero waste and it’s encouraging to see the blue recycle bins on the Holyoke streets, along with the regular refuse containers. Still, there’s more we can do as individuals.

Laura Singer, who went viral for fitting four years of unrecyclable waste into a 16 oz. mason jar, hasn’t produced any waste since 2012. Good for her! Right? She also founded “Trash is For Tossers” as a personal blog documenting her personal journey of reducing her waste to zero while selling all sorts of sustainable products minus the packaging that kills the environment.

How do you get from 1.5 tons of trash per year to zero?

It's not easy.

Kathryn Kellog, blogger at Going Zero Waste, says it requires being mindful of each product you buy and it necessitates rethinking your life and making it a habit,

And it all begins with the packaging.

Being environmentally conscious is an intentional way of life for zero-wasters. The less waste we have, the least amount of trash we need to drag to the curb, dumpster, or load on the back of a pick-up and drive to the nearest landfill. In the meantime, we’re saving the environment for our grandchildren.

Here are some beginner tips:

Forego using any containers that are not recyclable. For instance, Whole Foods carries flours, beans, rice, dried foods, and nuts in bulk where you can scoop your own products into your own reusable containers.

  • Use your own cloth grocery bags.
  • Drink from a reusable bottle
  • Brush your teeth with a bamboo brush instead of plastic and make your own toothpaste with coconut oil, essential oil, and baking soda.
  • Buy clothes second hand
  • Use cloth napkins even when out to eat.
  • Refuse plastic straws in drinks in restaurants
  • Begin composting your garbage and compostable paper products
  • Make your own cleaning products
  • Make your own soap and shampoo bars
  • Cook large meals ahead of time and freeze them.
  • Purchase your meats at a butcher shop and bring your own container.
  • Cook and bake from scrap
  • Shop at Farmer’s Markets

Try to avoid packaging of all sorts and avoid plastics. Stick with the recyclables of glass, aluminum, and paper. And only purchase what you need at one time because your food will spoil sooner when you’re not buying highly processed packaged foods. Yeah, this may mean more visits to the big-bad-grocery-store.

It’s an ironic but necessary truth that foods are processed to prolong their shelf life, but that same processing shortens ours.

Ultimately, growing your own fruits and vegetables would save many trips to the grocery and eliminate having to deal with packaging. And since you only need one-half acre to grow enough food for a four-person family, this is doable for some.

For the rest of us? We’ll start buying mason jars and meet you at the farmer’s market.

Sources:

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. "Municipal Solid Waste." Web Accessed December 13, 2021:

https://www.epa.gov/facts-and-figures-about-materials-waste-and-

https://trashisfortossers.com/four-years-of-trash-one-jar-whats-in-my

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
trashholyokelifestylezero wastesustainable living

Comments / 2

Published by

Jayne is a freelance writer, published poet, and award-winning playwright who specializes in writing human interest stories and anything else that satisfies a multitude of curiosities.

Holyoke, MA
537 followers

More from Jayne B. Stearns

Holyoke, MA

Holyoke Medical Center main campus relocates COVID testing area

Holyoke Medical Center's designated COVID-19 Testing site on the main campus of the hospital has been relocated to the Auxiliary Conference Center around toward the back of the facility. Those looking to be tested should follow the posted signage for directions, then call the number listed on the signs from their car when they arrive at the hospital grounds. Please remain in your car until asked to enter the facility to be tested.

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Bringing the farmer's market indoors

Winter may be here and along with it, frozen earth that can't produce the vegetables and other forms of produce we may find at our local Farmer's Markets during the warmer weather. Other products you may find at the markets like organic milk, flowers, homemade bread, jams and jellies, honey, cheeses, maple products, eggs, and locally made foods, seem to disappear as well. So, where do all the Farmer's Markets go when the weather turns cold?

Read full story
Massachusetts State

Free at-home COVID-19 test kits arrive in Holyoke

The at-home COVID-19 test kids that were distributed by the state of Massachusetts have arrived in Holyoke and are ready to be picked up. Holyoke will be sending home test kits with every student in their public school system and kits will be available at the following agencies:

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke: loosening the shackles of crime

For three years running, the data from the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting Program - a collection of the number of offenses that come to the attention of law enforcement for violent crime and property crime across each town, city, state, and region - rated Holyoke among the top three as one of the most dangerous cities in Massachusetts. This is despite the fact that the crime rate in Holyoke has been steadily decreasing for the past five years. This year, the crime rate in Holyoke has decreased by 12.55%. Arrests are down as well.

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

Free COVID-19 at-home test kits coming to Holyoke this week

The Baker-Polito administration has purchased 2.1 million OTC rapid-antigen COVID-19 test kits that will be delivered to 102 Massachusetts towns this week. Holyoke, as well as Amherst, Northampton, Huntington, South Hadley, Springfield, and Ware, are among the 102 municipalities the administration has targeted as being among those Massachusetts towns with the highest percentage of families living at or below the poverty level. These towns account for almost 3.7 million Massachusetts residents.

Read full story

Your dryer sheets stink!

There’s nothing like the feeling of crawling into a comfy bed at night made extra cozy with newly washed sheets that smell fresh and clean. It’s a bit of heaven on Earth especially after a hard day’s work, isn’t it?

Read full story
44 comments

Mood Food

You’ve undoubtedly heard the adage, “you are what you eat”. Of course, this doesn’t mean if you eat a watermelon, you’ll turn into one. What it does mean is if you eat healthy food, you’ll become healthy; not only healthy in body, but also in mind as well.

Read full story
3 comments

If the Holiday hustle and bustle is beginning to get on your nerves, try a little silence

From the moment we awake, we are greeted with a cacophony of sound. The alarm clock blares, then the coffee maker echoes its drip, drip, drip. The TV drones. And whether we are consciously aware of it or not, even the muted hum of the refrigerator in the background underscores the morning.

Read full story
1 comments

House plants: nature's air purifiers

With winter here and more cold weather on the way, not many of us will be opening our windows to circulate the fresh air within our homes. No balmy summer breezes will grace our homes for months.

Read full story
4 comments

Opinion: Are people born in December shorted on birthday gifts? Why it matters.

The answer to the above questions is a resounding, “Yes”. And also a resounding, “No”. Does it truly matter? Christmas is the season of giving, so why even measure the receiving part of this seasonal equation, right?

Read full story
106 comments
Holyoke, MA

Is your dog stoned? The dangers of pets eating pot

A few days ago, a Holyoke neighbor took advantage of the spring-like weather and brought her two dogs on a hike to Mt. Tom, mostly around the Bray Lake area. When she arrived home, she noticed one dog acting strangely. The usually lively and affectionate hound seemed off-balance. Her legs swayed. She wouldn’t sit or lay down. She dribbled urine. And her eyes would close as if tired.

Read full story
2 comments
Holyoke, MA

Holyoke's real Christmas elves: Morgan, Moira, and Tessa

For the past 50 plus years, the Holyoke Police Department’s Narcotics Division has run a Christmas Toy drive for the children of Holyoke. In previous years, donations for the drive were collected from the community. Then on Christmas morning, Holyoke PD would drive to various parts of town - in their cruisers and with a truck full of toys, sirens blasting and blue lights flashing - to hand out toys to some of Holyoke's most disadvantaged children. For some Holyoke kids, these were the only toys they would receive each year.

Read full story

Live Christmas trees coming straight to your door

There is a Christmas axiom made evident every holiday season: The closer we get to Christmas Day, the fewer Christmas trees we will find for sale. This doesn’t bode well for the procrastinators and time-challenged among us.

Read full story
3 comments
Holyoke, MA

The black bears of the Holyoke Highlands

Earlier this month, there was another black bear sighting in the Holyoke Highlands area. This wasn’t just another sighting similar to the frequent ones seen of a momma bear and her cubs parading across the streets in search of less populated ground. This bear had somehow got itself inside one women’s cast-iron fenced-in back yard and taken down her recently refilled bird feeder, looking for the seed treats within it. It stayed there for at least 30 minutes until she came out and made noises loud enough to scare it back over her fence and down into the dingle.

Read full story
3 comments

Navigating grief during the Holidays

For many people, especially those who are grieving the recent loss of a loved one, the holiday season brings into laser focus everything that is difficult in living without that beloved.

Read full story
12 comments

Concrete Moses: A day in the life of a street person

Yesterday, I watched a homeless man walking the length of sidewalk outside the courthouse. He was draped in a white toga from his shoulders to his sandaled feet and apparently didn’t have of a coat to protect him from the biting December winds that whipped through the caverns of tall, city buildings that surrounded him.

Read full story
Holyoke, MA

The bulb lady of Look Park makes holiday light display brighter

Decorating the Christmas Tree and strategically draping it in lights is one of the highlights of the holiday season. Put on some background Christmas carols and you're feeling more festive by the minute. Then bam! A whole string of lights is out and needs to be replaced, or maybe a few individual lights are out, necessitating a trip to buy new ones. The decorating is on hold until a run to the store for replacement bulbs is completed.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy