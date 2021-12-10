Are People Born in December Shorted on Birthday Gifts? Why it Matters.

Jayne B. Stearns

The answer to the above questions is a resounding, “Yes”. And also a resounding, “No”.

Does it truly matter? Christmas is the season of giving, so why even measure the receiving part of this seasonal equation, right?

The answer to this is again, “Yes.” And also, “No."

My son, Case, was born in December, and today is his birthday. From the time he was born, with Christmas just around the corner, we tried to incorporate as much Christmas cheer into his birthday celebrations as possible; not just for him, but for the other children who attended his birthday parties.

There’d be a Santa cake, then candy canes, and Christmas ornaments as prizes. We’d play "Pin the Tail on Rudolph", instead of the donkey. And we’d wait until the day of his birthday to put up our Christmas tree for extra celebratory ooph. It seemed to work nicely and it was extra fun for all during the holiday season.

Interestingly, I’d frequently hear various forms of, “I didn’t get him much for his birthday because I’m getting him something big for Christmas”.

That’s OK. I get it, although realistically, no one ever says that about buying birthday gifts for someone born in July, or even November. They just don’t. I know he didn’t feel cheated because he’s not the kind of guy who entertains those emotions for any length of time. He forgives easily and moves on. He didn't feel deprived. But it was noticed because it happened, regardless. And it was inevitable.

So, yes, December people can get the short end of the proverbial stick when it comes to receiving birthday gifts during the holiday season, but in other respects, December people outshine those born in other months. Here are a few of those examples, backed by science:

  • People born in December are more likely to become semi-supercentenarians, living up to age 105 or more. They have the greatest longevity of any other month. No one knows why yet, though.
  • They are friendlier.
  • They’re early risers. A study correlating human circadian rhythm and birth months, found December people are early risers and more likely to be morning people. They are also more likely to go to bed earlier.
  • They’re less irritable, and therefore, more cooperative says a Hungarian study correlating mood disorders and seasons of birth.

In addition, December people share birthdays with some of the most innovative, talented, and intelligent people on the planet, people such as:

  • Walt Disney
  • Britney Spears
  • Ozzy Osbourne
  • Jay-Z
  • Paula Patton
  • Sara Bareilles
  • Nicki Minaj
  • Felicity Huffman
  • Raven Symone
  • Hailee Steinfeld
  • Jennifer Connelly
  • Taylor Swift
  • Emily Dickinson
  • Sissy Spacek
  • And let's not forget the most famous of all: Jesus Christ

Yes, people born in December can come up short in the birthday gift department, but there are ways you can adjust your holidays to accommodate their close proximity to Christmas and still make them feel special. Don't forget to give them an actual birthday card, and wrap their gifts in birthday paper, not Christmas paper. They are simple considerations, but important ones.

Although some December people may receive fewer gifts or gifts of lesser quality because Christmas is just around the corner, their intrinsic gifts of longevity, brains, and personality, more than compensate for any once-per-year material shortcomings.

So, Happy Birthday to all the December born, and may all your birthdays be merry and bright!

...

Sources: https://www.hindawi.com/journals/jar/2011/104616/

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/science/science-news/11171567/Season-of-birth-affects-your-mood-later-in-life.html

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0304394099006722

