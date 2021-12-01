The Bulb Lady of Look Park Makes Holiday Light Display Brighter

Look Park Christmas Lights Look Park Facebook Page

Decorating the Christmas Tree and strategically draping it in lights is one of the highlights of the holiday season. Put on some background Christmas carols and you're feeling more festive by the minute. Then bam! A whole string of lights is out and needs to be replaced, or maybe a few individual lights are out, necessitating a trip to buy new ones. The decorating is on hold until a run to the store for replacement bulbs is completed.

Now, imagine you are draping thousands of lights on over twenty holiday sculptures fixed amidst acres of land. That's what the Florence maintenance department accomplishes for you in Look Memorial Park each holiday season. And woe to the unlucky ones who have to change or replace any burned-out bulbs. Let's call it an occupational hazard.

In preparation for this year's holiday display, beginning in January, the process of replacing every bulb on each string of the Look Park Holiday Light Display lights began, with 98% of this great replacement completed by just one female volunteer. That's right, just one volunteer spending close to 30 hours each week unscrewing the old bulbs and screwing in the new ones.

So, this year when you attend Look Park's Holiday Light Display, think of that bulb lady who is responsible for making this year's light display brighter than ever.

Location: Frank Newhall Look Park, 300 North Main St, Florence (Northampton), MA

When: November 26 - January 2, 2021

Time: NIghtly 4-6 pm

Admission: Free (donation gratefully accepted)