82-Year-Old Mother Facing Eviction after Legally Transferring Her Home To Daughter

Jax Hudur

Photo by Vladimir Soares on Unsplash

Regarding families, it’s said that the bond between a mother and her daughter transcends all. However, when 82-year-old Norma Gibbons signed over the legal rights of the home she shared with her daughter Dawn to avoid paying for inheritance tax, a bitter feud between Norma and her 52-year-old daughter ensued as Dawn wanted to evict and kick out her mother from the home she lived for the last 40 years.

The house in question is a $1.6 million 3-bedroom converted house that Norma shares with her daughter. Norma lives in the upstairs flat, while her daughter lives on the ground floor. Despite the strange living arrangement, as the elderly usually prefer to live on the ground floor, her daughter Dawn is arguing at the courts that her mother is not letting technicians fix a water leak causing damage to her ground floor flat.

Although family feuds can be devastating, Norma and her daughter have been feuding for the last six years because Dawn claimed she witnessed her mother raising her voice when talking to Dawn’s daughter. Nevertheless, while Dawn being overprotective of her daughter can be understandable, it boggles the mind that her mother, who entrusted and transferred the house to her, meant little to Dawn as their once-upon-a-time good relationship came to an end.

At the court, Norma claimed she would have never trusted and transferred ownership of her house to Dawn if she knew she would be fighting an eviction at the courts. Lara Simak, who is representing Norma while speaking on the case, told reporters, “When transferring the property into her daughter’s name, she had an expectation to live there for the rest of her life. Certainly, she didn’t expect to be kicked out of her flat by her daughter, otherwise she wouldn’t have transferred it.”

Moreover, Lara told the court that Norma didn’t refuse to fix the water leak. On the contrary, work on the faulty pipes was carried out and fixed. Though the case is ongoing and will be decided in the coming months, it is nevertheless shocking that an 82-year-old mother is risking eviction from her home of over 40 years for no other reason than her tender love and trusting a daughter who can’t see beyond her self interest. While raising one’s voice and shouting at their granddaughter is wrong, it shouldn’t result in a six-year feud and the risk of eviction if at all Dawns claim is true.

