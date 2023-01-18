The Man Who Sued His Parents for Not Loving Him Enough

Stock photo Photo by Elizeu Dias on Unsplash

When 32-year-old Bernard Bey from New York sued his mother and stepfather for not loving him enough, the poor parents were astonished by their son’s actions. In the lawsuit, Bernard accused his parents of being responsible for all his problems, including being homeless and without a job. Moreover, Bernard believes that his parents gave him mental health problems and because they made him feel unloved and beaten by the world, his parents must financially compensate him for their role in his current situation.

Bernard, an aspiring rapper, told reporters, “If you have kids, you’re expected to love your children. You want the best for your children.” As a result, Bernard demanded his parents to mortgage their family home and give him the $200,000, which he will use to purchase two Pizza franchises. He believes the money will care for everyone’s financial problems, including his parents, whom he is suing.

However, Bernard’s parents cannot pay their son the money he is asking for in the suit because they are struggling financially and live in public housing. Moreover, the parents only have part ownership in the house their son is asking to be mortgaged.

Although some families go to court for inheritance-related disagreements, a grown-up son taking his parents to the courts and asking for damages because he felt he wasn’t loved enough, besides being a nightmare, is heart breaking. Nevertheless, Bernard, who has a criminal past, had a difficult life growing up. For instance, he claimed he ran away from his home when he was only 12 because of abuse, and as a result, he was stuck in the shelter system before he turned 16.

Furthermore, Bernard also claimed that his difficult childhood led him to spend time in jail, resulting in his homelessness. According to him, while his parents are the root cause of all his problems, they are also the solution. They must give him money or, as he puts it, “pay for their mistakes.” Explaining himself more, Bernard told reporters, “I feel like my parents should want the best for their children and grandchildren, so we have something to pass down for generations, so we don’t have to live like this.” Strangely, while his parents have to take responsibility and pay for all his shortcomings in life, it never occurred to Bernard his role and contribution to his sad state of affairs.