The Woman Who Married Seven Husbands and Demanded to Be Carried Around

Jax Hudur

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtYfd_0k909Gxi00
Photo byE. DioponUnsplash

In what is one of the unusual stories to come out of the African continent, a woman who has been identified as a traditional healer named Allman has proposed to seven men and married them all. According to a short documentary about her, she claimed that she was instructed to break from tradition and commit to her marriage with multiple men by the spirits of her elders. Furthermore, Allman claims that once the spirits advised her, she refused to heed them but changed her mind when the same spirits punished her for not obeying them.

Though Allman never disclosed how the spirits punished her, she further claimed that the spirits made her quest to marry the seven men easy as each man welcomed her marriage proposal. Moreover, Allman also claimed in her position as a traditional healer, the spirits also give her spiritual powers, which she, in turn, uses to heal people.

Traditional healers are highly respected in Uganda, Allman’s home country, where many still utilize these healers’ help over modern medicine. According to a study published by Cambridge University Press, Uganda’s traditional healers have no formal education and learn their trade through apprenticeship.

Furthermore, the study suggests most traditional healers have been patients of other traditional healers before they take the apprenticeship. Nevertheless, the study’s findings concluded that traditional healers not only play an essential role in mental health problems but as many as 19% of patients seek the help of traditional healers to treat their medical problems.

Although many men in Uganda practice polygamy, women only stick with marrying one man. Nevertheless, that changes now with Allman though it’s not yet known whether other women would follow in her footsteps. Regardless, in the documentary, Allman makes more astonishing revelations. For instance, she claimed that her service to her deity involves giving birth to many children, but there is a catch. She can only give birth to one child per husband, which suggests Allman is not done and may even propose and marry more men.

Allman, who lives a happy life with all her seven men, defended her actions. Speaking up for herself, Allman said, “I am a traditional doctor. I use the power of the dead to heal other people. And to be able to do that, I have to marry to get power and also to avoid punishment from my elders.” The elders she is referring to mean spirits.

As surprising as Allman’s story is, what is even more astonishing is how the men she married accepted her. Moreover, Allman calls all the shots, and all the men must heed her. Allman further explained how she was the one with control when she said, “None of them has ever complained, and none will dare cheat because the elders will reveal it to me in a vision before it happens.”

Despite the stern warning, Allman has also been generous with her husbands. She built a house for each husband; in turn, they have various duties, including carrying her around as she is not allowed to walk, and her feet can not touch the ground. Furthermore, two of the husbands have the unenviable role of ensuring Allman is always kept cool, which they make sure of by standing on either side to fan her at all times.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 56

Published by

I write about history, politics, and true crime. Not to mention anything else that takes my fancy or is newsworthy.

N/A
44K followers

More from Jax Hudur

Pastor Died While Trying to Imitate the Resurrection of Jesus Christ

22-year-old pastor James Sakara of the Zion church has died after convincing his congregation that he would be resurrected like Jesus. Not only did his congregants bury him alive, but they were also shocked to find him dead after digging him up three days later. Though reports do not suggest that the pastor suffered mental health problems, he nevertheless persuaded three of his congregants to help him dig a grave and then have him tied and buried for three days.

Read full story
248 comments

The Imposter Whose Miracles Were Compared to Those of Jesus Christ

Apollonius of Tyana & Jesus ChristPhoto byPublic domain and JoeyEspo984 - CC BY-SA 4.0. According to historians, the Greek Philosopher Apollonius of Tyana was an enlightened savant and a wandering ascetic who performed miracles that, once studied, were very similar to the miracles performed by Jesus Christ. Unfortunately, Apollonius didn’t leave behind any books that professed his religion. Still, a biographical novel written about him by the Sophist Philostratus presents him as a miracle worker who traveled extensively beyond Greece and Asia minor.

Read full story
69 comments

A Devout Christian Teacher Jailed for Refusing to Use His Student's Preferred Pronouns

When Enoch Burke, a devout Christian teacher, refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns, the school took action against him by suspending him. However, when Mr. Burke ignored the order and continued teaching, the schoolteacher was arrested and could miss Christmas as he would be behind bars. Mr. Burke’s ordeal started when he encountered one of his students last September, a student who was transitioning and therefore demanded to be addressed in the gender-neutral pronoun of “they.” Instead, Mr. Burke continued to use “he” when addressing the student.

Read full story
1485 comments

Scientists Create a Concept Video Depicting the World's First Artificial Womb Facility

After a scientist unveils a concept video showing what the world’s first artificial womb facility would look like, fertility scientists say that future will come sooner than we think. The video shows a fictional future womb facility called EctoLife that allows the parents of the future to select the characteristics of their baby from a menu that includes everything from hair and eye color to physical strength, intelligence, and height. In addition, parents can also choose to keep or remove genetically inherited diseases from the DNA of their babies.

Read full story
9 comments

A Healthy Man Identifies Himself as a Disabled Transgender Woman

Jørund Alme in her wheelchair with her wifePhoto byScreengrab from Good Morning Norway TV. In what became one of the most talked about stories to come out of the European continent, a healthy 53-year-old man and father of two, Jørund Viktoria Alme, who works as a senior credit analyst, has now come out identifying himself as a disabled woman. Despite having a clean bill of health and no disabilities, Jørund stays true to herself and uses a wheelchair.

Read full story
786 comments

Christians Became a Minority for the First Time in the History of England

For the first time in the history of England and Wales, Christians become a minority in the country, as official data which has now become available suggests. The revelations come after the Office for National statistics revealed only 46.2% of the combined population of England and Wales identify themselves as Christians.

Read full story
152 comments

Dutch Researchers Claim Infidelity Boosts Women's Self-Esteem in a New Study

At a time when infidelity is breaking apart families, a new study conducted by researchers from the University of Tilburg claims that infidelity not only boosts self-esteem but the act also brings life satisfaction. The researchers analyzed data from 609 German adults who had an affair and another group of people that was comprised of 338 people who had been victims of infidelity.

Read full story
41 comments

The Couple Who Named Their Son Lucifer

When an official registrar received a couple and their four months son into her office, she never thought a standoff over the baby’s name would make it to national news. Instead, 37-year-old Dan Sheldon and his 32-year-old wife Mandy from Chesterfield in the UK thought their son’s name was not only fancy but also unique.

Read full story
51 comments

German-Born White Woman Claims She is Black After Darkening Her Skin

Martina Big before and after her transformationScreengrab from ITV. A 34-year-old white woman who is a glamour model claims she is now a black woman after undergoing multiple procedures and hormone injections to darken her skin. The woman named Martina Big calls herself the Swahili name Malaika Kubwa which means Big Angel, and her husband told reporters now that she is a black woman, she wants to learn more about the culture and the history of her African people.

Read full story
1430 comments

A Young Woman Sued her Mother's Doctor for Allowing her to be Born

Evie Toombes, a show jumper who lives with Spina BifidaTwitter. A family doctor who neglected to advise a pregnant patient on the importance of taking folic acid has been sued 20 years later by Evie Toombes, the baby the patient was carrying. Miss Toombes believes the doctor’s neglect has contributed to her being born with Spina Bifida.

Read full story
792 comments

America's White Population Will Become a Minority in the Year 2045, According to Projections

According to projections from the last census, white people in the United States will become a minority by 2045. Although the census report provides a glimpse of the country’s future, it nevertheless underscores the critical role racial minorities play in the nation’s future growth. As for why America’s white population will dwindle, aging and slow growth are possible reasons for the decline.

Read full story
1270 comments

Transgender Woman Prisoner is Requesting Diapers Because She now Identifies as a Baby

Sophie Eastwood (formerly known as Daniel) now identifies herself as a babyScreengrab from Daily Record. Only a month before he was to be released from a Scottish prison, Daniel Eastwood murdered his cellmate and was sentenced to life behind bars. Fourteen years later, in 2018, Daniel told the prison staff that he was no longer Daniel but identified as a woman and was to be addressed as Sophie. Although the prison staff was confused to decide whether it would be a female or a male guard who could carry out Sophie’s routine checks, the prison staff took Sophie’s request serious and accommodated her.

Read full story
3049 comments

Scientists Say Tech Obsessed Future Humans Will Be Hunchbacked and Will Have a Second Eye Lid

Mindy, a model predicting physiological changes in future humans caused by tech over-relianceTwitter. Although modern technologies have enriched human life by making vital and lifesaving scientific breakthroughs, experts are now warning that over-reliance on tech is about to physically change humanity for the worst. In about 800 years from now, scientists warn that future humans will be hunchbacked and wide-necked. But, unfortunately, the bad news doesn’t stop there. People will also have a clawed hand due to texting and a second set of eyelids.

Read full story
264 comments

Scientists Claim the Creation of the Moon only Took a Few Hours

One of the questions humanity has been wrestling with ever since we looked up to the stars has now been answered thanks to human curiosity and cutting edge modern technology. In their research, NASA Scientists and researchers from Durham University’s Institute for Computational Cosmology concluded that the moon was likely formed immediately after a cataclysmic impact tore off parts of our planet and hurled it to space. The scientists used the most detailed supercomputer simulations to determine the moon’s origins and formation.

Read full story
42 comments

Clinical Psychologist Claims Babies Know Their Gender Identity at the Fetal Stage

A Harvard Associated Children’s Hospital has been promoting transgender services for children. In one of those videos, a psychologist, Dr. Kerry McGregor, suggested that very young children can comprehend their gender identity “seemingly from the womb.” This clinic takes on patients as young as two years old.

Read full story
281 comments

White Students Banned to Attend Black History Month's Events at a British University

White students have been banned from attending Black History month events at Westminster University. The Student Union at the university appears to have reserved some events for only black students. This has caused an uproar as it is clear racial segregation. In an email sent by the union, they claim that some of the events would be ‘reserved for black students to encourage a safe space for discussions and honest conversations.’

Read full story
678 comments

Scientists Claim the Pacific Ocean Will Disappear Merging America and Asia to Form a Supercontinent Called Amasia

According to scientists, the Pacific Ocean is closing on itself, and as a result, a supercontinent called Amasia will be formed. The process has already begun as scientists have calculated and concluded that the Pacific Ocean is currently shrinking at the slow rate of around one inch annually, a rate they say is consistent but gradual.

Read full story
1593 comments

The Woman with the Longest Nails in the World Struggles with Everyday Tasks

Diana Armstrong makes history with her record breaking long nailsYoutube. Although you find terrific and often mind-blowing feats achieved by people who have entered the Guinness world of records for various achievements, some of the accomplishments leave you with more questions than answers.

Read full story
2192 comments

Married Woman Claims Extramarital Affairs Strengthen Her Marriage

While most people around the world would today shudder at the thought of extramarital affairs, 28-year-old Alexis Watts and her 35-year-old have a special arrangement. Alexis dates other men and is involved in multiple relationships, which she says is the secret ingredient to her successful marriage to Christopher.

Read full story
190 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy