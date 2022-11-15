Dutch Researchers Claim Infidelity Boosts Women's Self-Esteem in a New Study

Photo by Vince Fleming on Unsplash

At a time when infidelity is breaking apart families, a new study conducted by researchers from the University of Tilburg claims that infidelity not only boosts self-esteem but the act also brings life satisfaction. The researchers analyzed data from 609 German adults who had an affair and another group of people that was comprised of 338 people who had been victims of infidelity.

However, when the researchers studied their research data, they were taken aback. They found that contrary to men, who reported low self-esteem and diminished life satisfaction, women reported the opposite. The study revealed that women expressed increased self-esteem and life satisfaction. The study published in the journal of Psychological Science stated, “Interestingly, our analyses detected one group of participants who seem to recover and even thrive after infidelity…unfaithful women.”

While the study further claims women who commit infidelity are driven to it by partner dissatisfaction, it nonetheless underscores the importance of communication as it triggers infidelity to creep in and destroy the relationship. Furthermore, the research sample that the study used was not comprehensive, as it only collected data from a small group.

Nevertheless, though the revelations provide significant insight into how the two genders process infidelity, psychologists have proven infidelity can lead to Post Infidelity Stress Disorder (PISD) that can equally affect both men and women.

However, infidelity in America, besides being on the rise, is ironically even more bizarre. According to Data from the Institute for Family Studies, Women in their 60s reported the highest infidelity rate, while American men in their 70 reported the highest in data collected between 2010–2016. Similarly, according to the same survey, American men are more likely to cheat than women.

Moreover, between 2000 and 2009, the reports were equally shocking. Infidelity rates peaked for men aged 50–59 and women aged 40–49. If you look closely at the ages of Americans most affected by infidelity, they are elderly and middle-aged Americans.

No doubt, more research into the psychology of infidelity would provide a clear understanding of why people destroy their relationships and the psychological reasons behind their actions. However, one thing is clear, the impact of infidelity and the harm it causes is getting lost in translation. Moreover, across America and Europe, infidelity remains the sole reason why so many marriages are wrecked.