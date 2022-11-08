America's White Population Will Become a Minority in the Year 2045, According to Projections

According to projections from the last census, white people in the United States will become a minority by 2045. Although the census report provides a glimpse of the country’s future, it nevertheless underscores the critical role racial minorities play in the nation’s future growth. As for why America’s white population will dwindle, aging and slow growth are possible reasons for the decline.

However, in line with the census, the year 2021 has seen America’s lowest population growth marking the country’s worst growth in its history. Ironically, despite the years of Trump’s anti-immigration policies, most of America’s population growth came from immigration.

As we are only about 22 years from 2045, the census projects that white people in the United States will account for about 49.7 percent of the population. In contrast, Hispanics will be 24.6 percent, and the black population will be 13.1 percent. Asian Americans will rise to 7.9 percent, and multiracial Americans will be 3.8 percent of the population.

Currently, whites make up about 75.8 percent of the American population, and if the census projects are to be taken seriously, that will drop by about 26% within 22 years. So, what does this mean for America?

According to the foreign policy publication, The United States is built on the sacred idea of a nation united by a common ethnicity, race, and religion that has now been fundamentally altered by mass immigration. Hence the political standoff currently taking place in America concerning the confederate monuments and school curricula.

On the positive side, immigration is countering the white population’s aging and slow growth, which means young immigrants will keep the nation moving forward. Still, the census projections add one more important feature that underscores the importance of immigration for America. The projections show that racial minorities will account for all of America’s youthful population growth for the next 42 years.

While the census projections are damning, the white population of America is not alone in suffering from the effects of aging and slow growth. For instance, Japan has recorded its most significant natural population decline due to declining births. If the trend continues, Japan is predicted to have a population decline of more than 50 percent by 2100.

Time will tell what America’s dwindling white population means for the country’s social-economic and political standing within and outside of America. Nevertheless, one thing is obvious. A lot of the country’s future depends on population growth. Therefore, it’s up to the government to devise ways to delay or employ preventive policy measures so that in the long run, America doesn’t end up in Japan’s unenviable position as a dying nation where the youngest person in parts of the rural areas is 55 years old.